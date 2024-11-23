How to watch today's Racing vs Cruzeiro Copa Sudamericana final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Racing Club and Cruzeiro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing will take on Cruzeiro in the final of the Copa Sudamericana at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium on Saturday.

Racing beat Corinthians 4-3 over two legs and will be confident of lifting the trophy with a win in the final. They will be looking to pick up what will be a sixth win in a row.

Cruzeiro are heading into the game on the back of a 2-1 loss but their semi-final win over Lanus will give them the confidence to pose a strong challenge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Club vs Cruzeiro online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Racing Club vs Cruzeiro kick-off time

The match will be played at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Club team news

Racing fielded an unchanged starting XI in both legs of their semi-final against Corinthians.

A double from Juan Fernando Quintero secured their place in the final, and he will be hoping he can make a mark in the final as well.

Cruzeiro team news

Ahead of this match, Cruzeiro may be without Rafa Silva, who is nursing a thigh injury. However, Gabriel Veron, Matheus Pereira, and Kaio Jorge are all available for selection despite serving suspensions in their most recent domestic fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RAC Last 2 matches CRU 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Cruzeiro 2 - 1 Racing Club

Racing Club 4 - 2 Cruzeiro 5 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

