How to watch today's Pumas vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club Universidad Nacional and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM are set to host league leaders Cruz Azul at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in their Liga MX Apertura matchup this Saturday.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the standings with 24 points, while Cruz Azul lead the league, holding a solid 10-point advantage over the hosts.

Pumas is riding a six-game unbeaten streak in league play, having kept five clean sheets in that span. Following a 3-0 victory against Atlético San Luis last week, Pumas were held to a 0-0 draw by Monterrey on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul continued their winning streak to five games midweek, thrashing Juárez 4-0. Angel Sepulveda made a major impact off the bench, scoring twice after entering in the 22nd minute, while Luis Romo added two assists to his tally.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas and Cruz Azul will be played at Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on Saturday, October 26, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Pumas team news

Pumas secured a solid goalless draw against Monterrey during matchday 13 of the Apertura 2024 in Liga MX. However, they may face a significant setback in their upcoming clash against Cruz Azul.

Argentine defender Lisandro Magallán had to be taken off the field due to physical discomfort.

As of now, Universidad Nacional has not provided any updates regarding the defender's condition or whether he will be sidelined for the match against the Maquina Celeste.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; P. Bennevendo, Natan, L. Magallan, R. Duarte, R. Ergas; Caicedo, Quispe, Ruvalcaba; Martinez, Pussetto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Bennevendo, Magallan, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Cruz Azul team news

Young Colombian shot-stopper Kevin Mier has quickly risen to become one of the top keepers in Liga MX. His time in Mexican soccer seems limited, and a move to European football by year's end wouldn’t come as a surprise.

With Giorgos Giakoumakis sidelined due to injury and limited to substitute appearances after his recent brace, Angel Sepúlveda has emerged as a standout to watch this weekend. His goal-scoring touch has come alive, and all signs suggest he’ll be vying for a starting spot for the remainder of the tournament.

Mexican winger Luis Romo is rejuvenating his career with his return to La Noria. He has secured a starting role on the Mexican National Team and plays a vital part for Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Lira, Ditta, Piovi, Rodriguez; Sanchez, Rotondi, Faravelli; Gutierrez, Sepulveda, Romo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 13/05/24 Cruz Azul 2-2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Clausura 10/05/24 Pumas UNAM 0-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 31/03/24 Pumas UNAM 0-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 08/10/23 Cruz Azul 1-4 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Apertura 12/03/23 Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Clausura

