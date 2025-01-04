How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Pumas UNAM and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The highly anticipated Clausura 2025 of Liga MX Femenil rolls on Saturday as Pumas UNAM and Atletico San Luis square off at Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Pumas UNAM, playing at their home ground, Estadio Olímpico Universitario, has shown a solid performance in recent matches, boasting a strong home record. With an impressive win rate, they will look to capitalize on their home advantage to secure three vital points against a struggling Atlético San Luis side.

The visitors come into this match with a challenging season behind them, having recorded only two wins out of their last 17 fixtures. Their form has been concerning, with the team currently positioned in the bottom half of the league table.

The squad has struggled offensively, scoring just 15 goals from 17 matches this season, which puts immense pressure on their defense. They will need to find a way to break their scoring drought if they hope to compete effectively against a more formidable opponent like Pumas UNAM.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pumas and Atletico San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pumas UNAM vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

The Liga MX match between Pumas and Atletico San Luis will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas has parted ways with several key offensive players but is working to bolster its attack with additions like Nayely Bolaños. The Ecuadorian forward has an impressive pedigree, having been her country's leading scorer and finishing as the second-highest scorer in the 2024 Copa Libertadores.

Atletico de San Luis team news

Following a disappointing run in the 2024 Apertura season in Liga MX Femenil, Atlético San Luis has reasserted its presence in the transfer market. The club recently acquired Dinora Garza, a former standout for Pumas UNAM and Rayadas de Monterrey, who makes the move to San Luis from Club Leon to strengthen their attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

