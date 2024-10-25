How to watch today's Puebla vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas is set to face Club Puebla in their Matchday 14 clash of the 2024 Apertura Tournament this Friday at Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Under the guidance of Arturo Ortega, the team is riding a wave of momentum with two consecutive victories following the departure of Fernando Gago. This matchup presents a prime opportunity for them to secure a third straight win.

In contrast, Puebla is struggling significantly, having suffered six straight defeats. Their recent performance hit a low point in Matchday 13, where they were soundly beaten 5-0 by Toluca. Currently sitting in fourteenth place with just 11 points, the Franja team finds itself in a dire situation, with slim chances of reaching the Play-In round.

Puebla vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Cuauhtémoc

The Liga MX match between Puebla and CD Guadalajara will be played at Estadio Cuahutehmoc in Puebla, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT on Friday, October 25, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

In a recent match against Cruz Azul, coach Jose Manuel de la Torre chose to implement a tactical 5-3-2 formation. Despite controlling only 37% of possession, his team managed to secure a narrow victory with just one goal. However, they struggled to maintain their lead, barely clinching the win at Estadio Cuauhtémoc.

Puebla possible XI: Jimenez; Gularte, Orona, Angulo, Pachuca; Gustavo, Diaz, De Buen; Castillo, Gomez, Quinones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez Defenders: Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez, Pachuca Midfielders: P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, L. Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Waller, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar, Gustavo, Diaz, Quinones Forwards: Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, E. Garcia, Lopez, Gomez

Chivas team news

As the Guadalajara team approaches the final three matches of the regular season, they face a few uncertainties regarding their squad. Notably, there are currently no players suspended due to expulsion or an accumulation of yellow cards.

However, Fernando Gonzalez is in a precarious position, having received four yellow cards so far. If he accumulates another in the upcoming games, he will face at least one match suspension.

On the injury front, several players are sidelined, including Gilberto Sepulveda, Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Raul Macías, Erick Gutierrez, Armando Gonzalez, and Javier Hernandez. Each of these players has varying degrees of injury severity, although some are nearing a return to the pitch.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Orozco, Sepulveda, Garcia, Castillo; Mozo, Govea, Gonzalez; Beltran, Marin, Alvarado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez, Rey, Chavez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Marin, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 07/04/24 CD Guadalajara 3-2 Club Puebla Liga MX, Clausura 21/10/23 Club Puebla 0-2 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Apertura 11/03/23 Club Puebla 1-0 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 10/10/22 Club Puebla 1 (5)-1 (4) CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Apertura 11/09/22 CD Guadalajara 1-0 Club Puebla Liga MX, Apertura

