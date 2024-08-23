How to watch today's PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes for their first home game of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season.

PSG began their campaign in impressive fashion, securing a 4-1 win against Le Havre in their opening match. They started strong, taking an early lead through Lee Kang-In, while second-half goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Randal Kolo-Muani sealed the victory.

Montpellier, meanwhile, make the trip to the Parc des Princes off the back of a 1-1 stalemate with Strasbourg in their opening Ligue 1 fixture. They were made to sweat with Teji Savanier's spot-kick earning them a share of the spoils.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 pm PT Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG will welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes on Friday, August 23, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG will likely be without Goncalo Ramos after the Portuguese striker was sidelined just 20 minutes into their win against Le Havre due to an ankle injury.

Ramos is expected to join Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez on the injury list, while it remains uncertain if Fabian Ruiz will be ready to return following his Euro 2024 campaign with Spain.

Last Friday, young guns Yoram Zague and Ibrahim Mbaye started on PSG's left side. However, with Nuno Mendes returning from suspension, he is anticipated to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pacho, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Lee Kang-in; Asensio, Kolo Muani, Barcola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernández, Škriniar, Kimpembe, Pereira, Mukiele, Pacho, Bernat, Dagba, Zague, Gadou Midfielders: Lee, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Neves, Ruiz, Ugarte, Soler, Doué, Gharbi, Mayulu Forwards: Dembélé, Asensio, Ramos, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Housni, Mbaye, Kari

Montpellier team news

Montpellier will be without several defenders for this match, as Theo Sainte-Luce, Christopher Jullien, Lucas Mincarelli, and Issiaga Sylla are all dealing with injuries.

Khalil Fayad is also sidelined due to a thigh issue, but Wahbi Khazri, who missed last weekend’s game due to suspension, is expected to make his return.

Montpellier HSC possible XI: Lecomte; Tchato, Omeragic, Sagnan, Sacko; Chotard, Ferri, Savanier; Nordin, Khazri, Al-Tamari.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bertaud, Lecomte, Dizdarević Defenders: Sylla, Sacko, Kouyaté, Tchato Mbiayi, Omeragić, Sagnan, Jullien, Mincarelli Davin, Sainte Luce Midfielders: Al-Taamari, Savanier, Fayad, Chotard, Coulibaly, Nordin, Ferri, Bares, Djemba-Mbappé, Džodić, Tamari, Mamilo Forwards: Khazri, Adams, Maamma, Ngosso, Ndiaye

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/03/24 Montpellier 2-6 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 04/11/23 Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Montpellier Ligue 1 02/02/23 Montpellier 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 14/08/22 Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Montpellier Ligue 1 15/05/22 Montpellier 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

