How to watch today's PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes for their first home game of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season.
PSG began their campaign in impressive fashion, securing a 4-1 win against Le Havre in their opening match. They started strong, taking an early lead through Lee Kang-In, while second-half goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Randal Kolo-Muani sealed the victory.
Montpellier, meanwhile, make the trip to the Parc des Princes off the back of a 1-1 stalemate with Strasbourg in their opening Ligue 1 fixture. They were made to sweat with Teji Savanier's spot-kick earning them a share of the spoils.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, August 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET / 11:45 pm PT
|Venue:
|Parc des Princes
PSG will welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes on Friday, August 23, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Paris Saint-Germain team news
PSG will likely be without Goncalo Ramos after the Portuguese striker was sidelined just 20 minutes into their win against Le Havre due to an ankle injury.
Ramos is expected to join Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez on the injury list, while it remains uncertain if Fabian Ruiz will be ready to return following his Euro 2024 campaign with Spain.
Last Friday, young guns Yoram Zague and Ibrahim Mbaye started on PSG's left side. However, with Nuno Mendes returning from suspension, he is anticipated to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.
Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pacho, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Lee Kang-in; Asensio, Kolo Muani, Barcola.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov
|Defenders:
|Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernández, Škriniar, Kimpembe, Pereira, Mukiele, Pacho, Bernat, Dagba, Zague, Gadou
|Midfielders:
|Lee, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Neves, Ruiz, Ugarte, Soler, Doué, Gharbi, Mayulu
|Forwards:
|Dembélé, Asensio, Ramos, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Housni, Mbaye, Kari
Montpellier team news
Montpellier will be without several defenders for this match, as Theo Sainte-Luce, Christopher Jullien, Lucas Mincarelli, and Issiaga Sylla are all dealing with injuries.
Khalil Fayad is also sidelined due to a thigh issue, but Wahbi Khazri, who missed last weekend’s game due to suspension, is expected to make his return.
Montpellier HSC possible XI: Lecomte; Tchato, Omeragic, Sagnan, Sacko; Chotard, Ferri, Savanier; Nordin, Khazri, Al-Tamari.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bertaud, Lecomte, Dizdarević
|Defenders:
|Sylla, Sacko, Kouyaté, Tchato Mbiayi, Omeragić, Sagnan, Jullien, Mincarelli Davin, Sainte Luce
|Midfielders:
|Al-Taamari, Savanier, Fayad, Chotard, Coulibaly, Nordin, Ferri, Bares, Djemba-Mbappé, Džodić, Tamari, Mamilo
|Forwards:
|Khazri, Adams, Maamma, Ngosso, Ndiaye
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18/03/24
|Montpellier 2-6 Paris Saint-Germain
|Ligue 1
|04/11/23
|Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Montpellier
|Ligue 1
|02/02/23
|Montpellier 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
|Ligue 1
|14/08/22
|Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Montpellier
|Ligue 1
|15/05/22
|Montpellier 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain
|Ligue 1