How to watch today's PSG vs Monaco Trophee des Champions game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Ligue 1 counterparts AS Monaco in this season's Trophée des Champions, taking place at Stadium 974 in Doha on Sunday.

PSG earned their spot in the final after claiming a league and cup double in the 2023-24 campaign, while Monaco secured second place in Ligue 1, setting up this opportunity to deny the Parisians a clean sweep of domestic silverware.

Heading into the encounter, PSG are reigning supreme atop the Ligue 1 standings, displaying formidable form with an unbeaten streak spanning 17 league games. Meanwhile, Monaco sit third in the table and have experienced a mix of highs and lows in recent weeks. The Parisians have been relentless, while Monaco's last six outings have seen them claim four victories and two draws.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between PSG and Monaco will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco kick-off time

Super Cup - Super Cup Stadium 974

The French Super Cup match between PSG and Monaco will be played at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on Sunday, January 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG manager Luis Enrique has the luxury of an almost complete squad at his disposal, although there are lingering concerns over the availability of centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, who is dealing with a lower-leg issue.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has returned to training following a severe facial injury sustained in a recent clash against this weekend's rivals. However, it remains uncertain whether he will be thrust back into the starting lineup. Should he not make the cut, Matvey Safonov is expected to step in between the posts, supported by a defensive pairing of Marquinhos and Willian Pacho.

Monaco team news

Monaco coach Adi Hütter faces a more challenging selection dilemma with several absences. Wilfried Singo is ruled out due to suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Midfield options are also limited, as Denis Zakaria is not anticipated to return until later this month. However, Edan Diop might rejoin the squad following a foot injury, while Lamine Camara has recovered from a minor knock suffered during last month’s defeat to PSG and is likely to be available.

Adding to Monaco's woes, they will be without right-back Christian Mawissa, goalkeeper Radosław Majecki, winger Krepin Diatta, and striker Folarin Balogun, who has been sidelined since early December.

