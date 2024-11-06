How to watch today's PSG vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Struggling to meet expectations in this season's Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid will face off at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their campaign for a first Champions League title with a somewhat lucky 1-0 victory against newcomers Girona. However, they have since managed to gather only one point from their next two matches—suffering a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in London before salvaging a 1-1 draw at home against PSV Eindhoven in their latest outing.

Despite their Champions League challenges, PSG maintained a positive momentum by extending their unbeaten streak to five matches with a narrow 1-0 victory over Lens this past weekend.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid, after suffering a disappointing 3-1 loss to Lille on their own turf, bounced back with a reassuring 2-0 home win against Las Palmas on Sunday. However, their away performance has left much to be desired, with their only victory in the last four matches away from home coming against lower-league side UE Vic in the Copa Del Rey last week.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between PSG and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Paris Saint-Germain has no new injury issues to report, with Lucas Hernandez (ACL), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), and Goncalo Ramos (ankle) all sidelined. Head coach Luis Enrique made some significant decisions over the weekend, opting to replace first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with Matvei Safonov and reinserting Spanish forward Marco Asensio into the starting XI.

Asensio's return has ended the experiment of deploying Ousmane Dembele as a false nine, meaning Dembele is expected to return to the right wing. Bradley Barcola, who recently netted his eighth Ligue 1 goal of the season, will also be involved in the attacking setup. Lee Kang-In may lead the front line once more, but Marco Asensio and Randal Kolo Muani are viable alternatives for Luis Enrique as well.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Dembele, Asensio, Doue, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye

Atletico Madrid team news

Head coach Diego Simeone may switch back to a three-man defense after deploying a 4-3-3 formation against Lille in their last match.

Injury issues continue to plague the squad, with Robin Le Normand (head), Marcos Llorente (thigh), and Cesar Azpilicueta (calf) all unavailable. Thomas Lemar is still a doubt, but Pablo Barrios started on Sunday after recovering from a minor muscle strain. Jose Gimenez is suspended.

The attack could once again feature Giuliano Simeone, while Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa, and Alexander Sorloth are all in contention for a spot in the lineup.

Atletico Madrid possible Xi: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Alvarez, Simeone

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/07/2018 Paris Saint Germain 3-2 Atletico Madrid International Champions Cup

