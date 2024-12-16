How to watch today's Porto vs Estrela de Amadora Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between FC Porto and Estrela da Amadora, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Porto will take on Estrela da Amadora in the Liga Portugal at the Estadio do Dragao on Monday.

Porto are third in the standings with 31 points from 13 games. They are only five points behind league leaders Sporting CP. They have only two games so far this season and they will be confident that this fixture won't end in a defeat.

The visitors are 13th in the standings but they will be heading into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Arouca in their most recent outing.

How to watch FC Porto vs Estrela da Amadora online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

FC Porto vs Estrela da Amadora kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio do Dragao

The match will be played at the Estadio do Dragao on Monday, with kick-off at 3.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 5 I. Marcano Injuries and Suspensions 38 C. Santana

7 A. Luiz

FC Porto team news

Porto remain without Ivan Marcano for Monday’s clash, while Marko Grujić is also unlikely to feature. However, the hosts are otherwise in excellent shape for this encounter.

The in-form Samu Aghehowa is enjoying a remarkable season, and the 20-year-old is set to spearhead the attack once more.

Estrela da Amadora team news

For Estrela, injuries will keep Till Cissokho and André Luiz out of action. The visitors, however, have reported no new fitness concerns as they prepare to face the title contenders.

