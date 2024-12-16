+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-POR-LIGA-PORTO-BENFICAAFP
Liga Portugal
team-logo
Estadio do Dragao
team-logo
Watch on Fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Porto vs Estrela de Amadora Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga PortugalFC PortoFC Porto vs Estrela da AmadoraEstrela da Amadora

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between FC Porto and Estrela da Amadora, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Porto will take on Estrela da Amadora in the Liga Portugal at the Estadio do Dragao on Monday.

Porto are third in the standings with 31 points from 13 games. They are only five points behind league leaders Sporting CP. They have only two games so far this season and they will be confident that this fixture won't end in a defeat.

The visitors are 13th in the standings but they will be heading into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Arouca in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Porto vs Estrela da Amadora online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
GolTVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

FC Porto vs Estrela da Amadora kick-off time

crest
Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio do Dragao

The match will be played at the Estadio do Dragao on Monday, with kick-off at 3.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Estrela da Amadora Probable lineups

FC PortoHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestEST
99
D. Costa
74
F. Moura
24
N. Perez
52
M. Fernandes
4
Otavio
6
S. Eustaquio
13
W. Galeno
16
N. Gonzalez
11
Pepe
10
F. Vieira
9
S. Aghehowa
30
B. Brigido
4
Ferro
28
R. Lima
13
M. Lopes
25
N. Varela
22
L. Cordeiro
77
D. Veiga
19
P. Moreira
10
A. Ruiz
98
Kikas
97
J. Cabral

3-4-3

ESTAway team crest

Probable lineup

  • 99

    D. Costa

  • 74

    F. Moura

  • 24

    N. Perez

  • 52

    M. Fernandes

  • 4

    Otavio

  • 6

    S. Eustaquio

  • 13

    W. Galeno

  • 16

    N. Gonzalez

  • 11

    Pepe

  • 10

    F. Vieira

  • 9

    S. Aghehowa

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vitor Bruno

Probable lineup

  • 30

    B. Brigido

  • 4

    Ferro

  • 28

    R. Lima

  • 13

    M. Lopes

  • 25

    N. Varela

  • 22

    L. Cordeiro

  • 77

    D. Veiga

  • 19

    P. Moreira

  • 10

    A. Ruiz

  • 98

    Kikas

  • 97

    J. Cabral

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ze Augusto

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 5

    I. Marcano

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 38

    C. Santana

  • 7

    A. Luiz

FC Porto team news

Porto remain without Ivan Marcano for Monday’s clash, while Marko Grujić is also unlikely to feature. However, the hosts are otherwise in excellent shape for this encounter.

The in-form Samu Aghehowa is enjoying a remarkable season, and the 20-year-old is set to spearhead the attack once more.

Estrela da Amadora team news

For Estrela, injuries will keep Till Cissokho and André Luiz out of action. The visitors, however, have reported no new fitness concerns as they prepare to face the title contenders.

Form

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

EST
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

POR

Last 3 matches

EST

2

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/3
Both teams scored
1/3

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement