How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Club America CONCACAF W Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch and stream the CONCACAF W Champions Cup game between Portland Thorns and Club America W, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Portland Thorns are set to kick off their campaign in the Concacaf W Champions Cup this Wednesday as they welcome Club América to Providence Park.

Portland is looking for a change in fortunes after returning from the Olympics break with consecutive losses in NWSL action. They first suffered a defeat against Gotham FC, followed by a 3-1 loss at home to Bay FC over the weekend.

On the other hand, Club América heads north after two consecutive draws in Liga MX Femenil, including a 2-2 tie with Pumas on Sunday.

The Mexico City-based club has already made an impact in the Champions Cup, overwhelming the Vancouver Whitecaps 7-0 in their opener on August 21.

The inaugural W Champions Cup is structured into two groups of five teams each. Following the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals in May 2025.

Additionally, the W Champions Cup doubles as a qualifier for the first-ever FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, which is scheduled to take place between January and February 2026.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Thorns vs Club America Women kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

The game will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT, at Providence Park, in Portland, Orlando.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Club America Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup game between Portland Thorns and Club America Women will be available to watch and stream live on ESPN+, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Portland Thorns vs Club America Women Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

U.S. Women's National Team gold medallists Sam Coffey and Sophia Smith did not appear in Portland's August 24 road loss against NJ/NY Gotham FC but were back in the starting lineup in the 3-1 defeat to Bay FC, marking their first return to the pitch for Portland after the 2024 Paris Olympics

Portland Thorns predicted XI: Arnold; Payne, Hubly, Obaze, Reyes; Fleming, Coffrey, Sugita; Moultrie, Smith, Spaanstra

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Bixby, Alvarado, Angerer, Eckerstrom, Hogan, Kozal, Harris, Asman Defenders: Payne, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Müller, Klingenberg, Reyes, Hubly, Nally, French Midfielders: Fleming, Coffey, Sugita, Moultrie, Sheva, Salem, Fitzgerald, Provenzano, Porter, Wade-Katoa, Dehakiz, McKenzie, Byrne Forwards: Smith, Sinclair, Weaver, Dias, Spaanstra, D'Aquila, Linnehan, Walker, Turner, Strom-Okimoto, Everett, Persaud

Club America Women team news

Club América has quickly become a dominant force in women's soccer in Mexico. Since its inception in 2016, the team has firmly established itself as a powerhouse in Liga MX Femenil, the premier league for women's football in the country. The club has consistently been a formidable contender, achieving deep playoff runs and clinching titles in the 2018 Apertura season and the 2023 Clausura season.

Scarlett Camberos, who spent the last two seasons in the NWSL with Angel City FC and Bay FC, is a name that should resonate with Thorns supporters. American winger Sarah Luebbert has been a key player for Club América since joining from the Chicago Red Stars in 2021. Recently, the squad welcomed veteran goalkeeper Sandra Paños, who arrived from FC Barcelona Femení, where she made over 150 appearances.

Club America predicted XI: Panos; Guerrero, Granados, Rodriguez; Enciso, Avilez, Orejel, Hernandez; Luebbert; Camberos, Palacious

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paños, Velasco, Díaz, Ortiz Defenders: Gutiérrez, Okeke, Hernandez, Enciso, Luna, Orejel, Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Cadena, Carmona Midfielders: Guerrero, Camberos, Luebbert, Avilez, Zuazua, Mauleon, Saldivar, Antonio, Cuevas, Granados, Ramírez Forwards: Palacios

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides in all competitions.

