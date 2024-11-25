How to watch the League Two match between Port Vale and Crewe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra are set to clash under the Monday night spotlight, with local pride and vital promotion points in League Two up for grabs.

The Valiants sit proudly at the summit of the table, having amassed 33 points across their opening 16 fixtures. Meanwhile, the Alex trail by just five points, holding a game in hand as they chase the league leaders in the standings.

Port Vale's pursuit of an immediate return to League One began sluggishly, but Darren Moore has since galvanized his team. They've claimed victory in six of their last seven matches, showcasing a rich vein of form.

Crewe are also enjoying a purple patch, riding a seven-game unbeaten streak. They head into this derby buoyed by a confident 2-0 triumph over Notts County last weekend.

The hosts may hold a psychological advantage, having gone seven consecutive matches without defeat against their local rivals. Remarkably, they've kept five clean sheets in a row against Crewe across all competitions, a streak they'll look to extend in this encounter.

How to watch Port Vale vs Crewe online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League Two match between Port Vale and Crewe will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day free-trial).

Port Vale vs Crewe kick-off time

League Two - League Two Vale Park

The match will be played at Vale Park, Staffordshire, England, on Monday, November 25, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Port Vale team news

The Valiants will again be without skipper Ben Garrity, who has been sidelined for four consecutive games due to injury. On a positive note, George Byers, Mitch Clark, and Kyle John have all resumed training, though it remains uncertain if they’ll be fit enough for Monday's clash. Defender Jesse Debrah, however, is back in the mix after missing the triumph over Morecambe due to a minor knock.

Crewe team news

Crewe, on the other hand, face their own injury woes. The Railwaymen will be without Connor Thomas, Kane Hemmings, and Nathan Robinson, who remain out of action. Forward Chris Long is also unavailable after picking up a red card in the closing minutes of the win against Notts County.

However, there's a boost for Crewe as Adrien Thibaut is expected to take a spot on the bench following his return from international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

