How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlan Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Mazatlan FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union will face Mazatlan in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Mazatlan will be chasing their fourth win in a row and will be confident of delivering another excellent display in their Leagues Cup campaign. They have certainly done much better, compared to last season's exit in the Round of 32.

Philadelphia won the third place in the tournament after losing in the semi-final. They will be hoping to do better this time around and get to the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Defender Isaiah LeFlore is the only absentee for the Union due to an injury. They are otherwise at full strength ahead of the crucial quarter-final.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner; Martinez; McGlynn, Flach; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick Defenders: Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Harriel, Makhanya, Wagner, Berdecio Midfielders: C. Sullivan, Martinez, Bedoya, Gazdag, McGlynn, Rafanello, Bueno, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Q. Sullivan, Vazquez, Olney, Jean Jacques Forwards: Uhre, Adeniran, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

Mazatlan FC team news

Goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez could be sidelined due to an injury but he is expected to return to action soon.

Yoel Barcenas, Ramiro Arciga, Gustavo Del Prete and Brian Rubio should help the team in the final third to beat last season's third-placed team.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Escoboza, Sanchez, Almada, Colula; Flores, Meraz; Barcenas, Del Prete, Arciga; Rubio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gutierrez Defenders: Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Merolla, Vargas, Alvarado Midfielders: Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Sierra, Moreno Forwards: Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez, Del Prete

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Philadelphia Union and Mazatlan.

Useful links