How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlan Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Philadelphia Union will face Mazatlan in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup at the Subaru Park on Saturday.
Mazatlan will be chasing their fourth win in a row and will be confident of delivering another excellent display in their Leagues Cup campaign. They have certainly done much better, compared to last season's exit in the Round of 32.
Philadelphia won the third place in the tournament after losing in the semi-final. They will be hoping to do better this time around and get to the final.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time
|Date:
|August 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Subaru Park
The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia Union team news
Defender Isaiah LeFlore is the only absentee for the Union due to an injury. They are otherwise at full strength ahead of the crucial quarter-final.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner; Martinez; McGlynn, Flach; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick
|Defenders:
|Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Harriel, Makhanya, Wagner, Berdecio
|Midfielders:
|C. Sullivan, Martinez, Bedoya, Gazdag, McGlynn, Rafanello, Bueno, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Q. Sullivan, Vazquez, Olney, Jean Jacques
|Forwards:
|Uhre, Adeniran, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson
Mazatlan FC team news
Goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez could be sidelined due to an injury but he is expected to return to action soon.
Yoel Barcenas, Ramiro Arciga, Gustavo Del Prete and Brian Rubio should help the team in the final third to beat last season's third-placed team.
Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Escoboza, Sanchez, Almada, Colula; Flores, Meraz; Barcenas, Del Prete, Arciga; Rubio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gutierrez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Merolla, Vargas, Alvarado
|Midfielders:
|Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Sierra, Moreno
|Forwards:
|Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez, Del Prete
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Philadelphia Union and Mazatlan.