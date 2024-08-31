How to watch today's Peterborough vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Peterborough and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham heads to Peterborough this weekend for a much-anticipated League One clash.

The North Wales outfit has yet to taste defeat since their promotion from League Two and will be confident of their chances away from home.

Peterborough trails the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned outfit by just one point, coming into the match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Exeter.

On the other hand, Wrexham comfortably dispatched Reading 3-0 after securing a draw against Bolton in their previous outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Peterborough vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network for fans in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Peterborough vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

The match will be played at the Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough, England on Saturday, August 31, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Peterborough team news

The hosts are likely to be without the services of defender Rio Adebisi and midfielder Ryan De Havilland due to injuries.

Mahamadou Susoho picked up a muscle injury just before the EFL Cup match against Oxford and has since returned to his parent club, Manchester City, for treatment.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson might stick with the same lineup that secured a close victory over Exeter.

Peterborough United possible XI: Steer; Curtis, Fernandez, Wallin, Sparkes; Kyprianou, Collins; Poku, Randall, Odoh; Mothersille

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steer, Bilokapic, Blackmore Defenders: Curtis, Adebisi, Nevett, Crichlow, Fernandez, Sparkes, Wallin Midfielders: Susoho, Poku, Conn-Clarke, Kyprianou, Hayes, Randall, Odoh, Collins, Ajiboye, De Havilland, O'Brien-Brady, Young Forwards: Mothersille, Jones

Wrexham team news

Red Dragons' midfielder George Evans is expected to miss his second consecutive game after picking up a groin issue during training.

Ollie Rathbone sat out the win against Reading with a foot injury, but Parkinson remains hopeful that he will be fit enough to be included in Saturday's squad.

Star striker Paul Mullin made his comeback from injury as a substitute last weekend and will likely get more minutes off the bench as he works on regaining full-match fitness.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Palmer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Howard, Burton, Hall Defenders: Revan, O'Connor, Cleworth, Brunt, O'Connell, Forde, Boyle, Barnett, James Midfielders: McClean, Lee, Davies, Dobson, Bolton, Cannon, Jones, Evans, Ashfield Forwards: Palmer, Fletcher, Marriott, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Waters

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides across all competitions.

Useful links