How to watch today's Peru vs Chile World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Peru and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The bottom two teams in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification face off in the Clásico del Pacífico on Friday night, as Peru welcome Chile to Lima.

Last month, Peru finally broke their winless streak in South American qualifiers, securing their first victory in nine attempts with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Uruguay.

Their October campaign began on a sour note with a 17th loss in 20 encounters against Brazil. Despite scoring inside the opening two minutes, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the dying moments. However, the morale-boosting win over Uruguay later that week still left them anchored at the foot of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Peru vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualifiers match between Peru and Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Peru vs Chile kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Monumental U Marathon Stadium

The World Cup Qualifiers match between Peru and Chile will be played at the Monumental U Marathon Stadium in Ate District, Peru.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on Friday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Peru will once again be without midfield stalwarts Renato Tapia and Yoshimar Yotun, as both continue to battle persistent injury setbacks. Yotun's absence is particularly notable, as the veteran has now been unavailable for national duty for over a year.

On a positive note, 40-year-old Paolo Guerrero has regained fitness and could make his first international appearance since the Copa America. Both Guerrero and right-back Luis Advíncula are within six caps of matching the national record, which remains held jointly by the injured Yotun.

Copenhagen’s Marcos López, however, will not add to his cap tally this month, as a lack of playing time at his Danish club has seen him omitted from the squad.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Abram; Advincula, Sonne, Castillo, Pena, Callens; Lapadula, Flores.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Romero, Cáceda, Enríquez Defenders: Advíncula, Sonne, López, Callens, Trauco, Zambrano, Abram, Araujo, Corzo, Noriega, Garces Midfielders: Carrillo, Quispe, Tapia, Grimaldo, Reyna, Peña, Cartagena, Polo, Castillo, Castro, Calcaterra, Pierre Archimbaud, Murrugarra Forwards: Lapadula, Guerrero, Flores, Valera, Rivera, Ramos

Chile team news

For Chile, coach Ricardo Gareca has opted to recall 37-year-old Arturo Vidal, who has impressed with his performances at Colo-Colo, despite the midfield absences of Erick Pulgar and Darío Osorio. This marks Vidal's first national team call-up of 2024.

Record cap-holder Alexis Sánchez remains sidelined through injury, and Ben Brereton Díaz has been overlooked yet again. In their absence, experienced forward Eduardo Vargas is expected to lead the attack.

With Sánchez unavailable, Torino defender Guillermo Maripán will captain the side. The seasoned center-back reached his milestone 50th international appearance during the last international break.

Chile possible XI: Cortes; Loyola, Kuscevic, Maripan, Hormazabal; Valdes, Vidal, Echeverria; Mora, Vargas, Tapia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cortés, Reyes, Vigouroux, Arias Defenders: Suazo, Díaz, Maripán, Isla, Kuscevic, Sierralta, Loyola, Lichnovsky, Catalán, Galdames, Mena, Wiemberg, Zaldivia, Hormazábal, Fernández Midfielders: Vidal, Pulgar, Osorio, Núñez, Valdés, Aravena, Pizarro, David, Echeverría, Alarcón, Cabral, Cepeda, Pérez, Morales, Baeza, Pavez, Ortegoza Forwards: Sánchez, Brereton Díaz, Vargas, Palacios, Dávila, Mora, Tapia, Zavala, Bolados, Guerrero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 22/06/24 Peru 0-0 Chile Copa América 13/10/23 Chile 2-0 Peru World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 08/10/21 Peru 2-0 Chile World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 14/11/20 Chile 2-0 Peru World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 04/07/19 Chile 0-3 Peru Copa América

Useful links