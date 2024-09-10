How to watch today's Paraguay vs Brazil World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Paraguay and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will aim to make it two wins on the trot as they head to Asuncion for Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifier showdown against Paraguay.

After securing a solid 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their last outing, Paraguay will be aiming for a similar result or even an upset victory in this clash.

Brazil edged past Ecuador with a standout display from Real Madrid's Rodrygo. However, they will be looking to raise their level after an underwhelming performance.

With Vinicius Junior and his talented squad in tow, Brazil know they must secure a win to stay hot on Argentina's heels in the race for a 2026 World Cup spot.

How to watch Paraguay vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Brazil will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Paraguay vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio La Asuncion

The World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Brazil will be played at Estadio La Asuncion in Asunción Mita, Guatemala.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paraguay team news

Paraguay will be without defender Gustavo Gomez for their next match, as he's suspended following his second yellow card in the scoreless draw with Uruguay. The seasoned Fabian Balbuena is set to step in and partner with Omar Alderete from Getafe at the heart of the defence.

Midfielder Mathias Villasanti, who made an impact off the bench in Friday’s game, is vying for a spot in the starting lineup after getting over 30 minutes of playing time.

Paraguay possible XI: Fernandez; Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Alonso; Gomez, Villasanti, Bobadilla; Almiron, Enciso, Pitta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Fernandez, Espinola Defenders: G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Alderete, Riveros, Velazquez, Caceres, M. Gamarra, Rivas Midfielders: Almiron, Villasanti, A. Gamarra, Cubas, Sosa, D. Gomez, Bobadilla, Cuenca, Viera Forwards: Sanabria, Enciso, Bareiro, Arce, Pitta

Brazil team news

Brazil will be missing Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao, who picked up an injury just before their win over Ecuador. Injuries have also sidelined Borussia Dortmund's Yan Couto, Manchester City's Savinho, and Flamengo's Pedro, all of whom had to withdraw from the squad.

Coach Dorival may opt to stick with the lineup that started against Ecuador, meaning Luiz Henrique could earn a second consecutive start. The Botafogo forward is expected to lead the attack alongside Real Madrid stars Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, while their young teammate Endrick might find himself starting from the bench again.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Andre, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Henrique, Vinicius, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Bento, Ederson Defenders: Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, William, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Andre, Gerson Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Moura, Henrique, Pedro, Estevao

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/06/24 Paraguay 1-1 Brazil Copa América 02/02/22 Brazil 4-0 Paraguay World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 09/06/21 Paraguay 0-2 Brazil World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 28/06/19 Brazil 0 (4)-0 (3) Paraguay Copa América 29/03/17 Brazil 3-0 Paraguay World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL

