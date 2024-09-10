How to watch today's Paraguay vs Brazil World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brazil will aim to make it two wins on the trot as they head to Asuncion for Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifier showdown against Paraguay.
After securing a solid 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their last outing, Paraguay will be aiming for a similar result or even an upset victory in this clash.
Brazil edged past Ecuador with a standout display from Real Madrid's Rodrygo. However, they will be looking to raise their level after an underwhelming performance.
With Vinicius Junior and his talented squad in tow, Brazil know they must secure a win to stay hot on Argentina's heels in the race for a 2026 World Cup spot.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Paraguay vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Brazil will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Paraguay vs Brazil kick-off time
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio La Asuncion
The World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Brazil will be played at Estadio La Asuncion in Asunción Mita, Guatemala.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.
Team news & squads
Paraguay team news
Paraguay will be without defender Gustavo Gomez for their next match, as he's suspended following his second yellow card in the scoreless draw with Uruguay. The seasoned Fabian Balbuena is set to step in and partner with Omar Alderete from Getafe at the heart of the defence.
Midfielder Mathias Villasanti, who made an impact off the bench in Friday’s game, is vying for a spot in the starting lineup after getting over 30 minutes of playing time.
Paraguay possible XI: Fernandez; Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Alonso; Gomez, Villasanti, Bobadilla; Almiron, Enciso, Pitta
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Coronel, Fernandez, Espinola
|Defenders:
|G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Alderete, Riveros, Velazquez, Caceres, M. Gamarra, Rivas
|Midfielders:
|Almiron, Villasanti, A. Gamarra, Cubas, Sosa, D. Gomez, Bobadilla, Cuenca, Viera
|Forwards:
|Sanabria, Enciso, Bareiro, Arce, Pitta
Brazil team news
Brazil will be missing Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao, who picked up an injury just before their win over Ecuador. Injuries have also sidelined Borussia Dortmund's Yan Couto, Manchester City's Savinho, and Flamengo's Pedro, all of whom had to withdraw from the squad.
Coach Dorival may opt to stick with the lineup that started against Ecuador, meaning Luiz Henrique could earn a second consecutive start. The Botafogo forward is expected to lead the attack alongside Real Madrid stars Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, while their young teammate Endrick might find himself starting from the bench again.
Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Andre, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Henrique, Vinicius, Rodrygo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Allison, Bento, Ederson
|Defenders:
|Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, William, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Andre, Gerson
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Moura, Henrique, Pedro, Estevao
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29/06/24
|Paraguay 1-1 Brazil
|Copa América
|02/02/22
|Brazil 4-0 Paraguay
|World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL
|09/06/21
|Paraguay 0-2 Brazil
|World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL
|28/06/19
|Brazil 0 (4)-0 (3) Paraguay
|Copa América
|29/03/17
|Brazil 3-0 Paraguay
|World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL