How to watch today's Palmeiras vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Botafogo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palmeiras will take on Botafogo in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round-of-16 at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday.

Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus scored the goals as Botafogo claimed a 2-1 lead in the first leg. They will be confident of keeping that lead intact in the upcoming fixture.

Mauricio Prado scored the only goal for Palmeiras in the first leg. They will need a much better performance to stand a chance in the home game.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo kick-off time

Date: August 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Allianz Parque

The match will be played at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Botafogo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Mayke, Jose Manuel Lopez and Endrick's domestic bans have no implications here, but Bruno Rodrigues is unlikely to be available for selection on account of a knock.

Richard Rios and Ze Rafael are expected to be deployed in the middle once again, with Dudu partnering with Endrick in the attack.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Cerqueira, Piquerez; Rios, Ze Rafael; Jhon, Lazaro; Dudu, Endrick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Pereira, Lomba, Mateus Defenders: Gomez, Murilo, Luan, Michel, Naves, Piquerez, Vanderlan, Paulista, Rocha, Mayke, Garcia Midfielders: Moreno, Fabinho, Menino, Rafael, Rios, Veiga, Jhon, Romulo, Guilherme Forwards: Dudu, Endrick, Rony, Lazaro, Lopes, Estevao, Lopez

Botafogo team news

The hosts have several injury absentees in Rafael, Matheus Nascimento, Pablo, Jeffinho, Eduardo and Marcal, while Jefferson Savarino is on international duty with Venezuela.

Junior Santos should continue in attack, with John hoping to register another clean sheet following the 1-0 win over Corinthians last time out.

Botafogo possible XI: John; Suarez, Halter, Bastos, Cuiabano; Gregore, Freitas; Romero, Yarlen, Tche Tche; Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernandez, John, Barreto, Raul Defenders: Halter, Ponte, Bastos, Hugo, Barboza, Suarez, Maciel, Segovia, Cuiabano Midfielders: Barbosa, Tche, Henrique, De Paula, Freitas, Kaue, Gregore, Montes, Hernandez Forwards: Henrique, Soares, Santos, Yarlen, Romero, Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/08/24 Botafogo 2 - 1 Palmeiras Copa Libertadores 18/07/24 Botafogo 1 - 0 Palmeiras Serie A 02/11/23 Botafogo 3 - 4 Palmeiras Serie A 26/06/23 Palmeiras 0 - 1 Botafogo Serie A 04/10/22 Botafogo 1 - 3 Palmeiras Serie A

