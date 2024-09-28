How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news

The Orlando Pride (15-0-6, 51 points) are set to welcome the Houston Dash (4-12-5, 17 points) for their 2024 NWSL regular season clash this Saturday at Inter&Co Stadium.

The Pride are on the verge of making history, having gone unbeaten through their first 21 matches this season. With just nine points needed to claim the NWSL Shield, and no external help required, the team is focused on sealing the top spot. A playoff berth is already in the bag, but staying undefeated and securing the No. 1 seed remains the clear goal.

On the other hand, Houston finds itself near the foot of the table, sitting second to last. With an eight-point gap to a playoff position, the Dash is nearing must-win territory to keep their hopes alive.

Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, September 28, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando's defense has been rock-solid all season and continues to strengthen as the campaign progresses. The Pride secured their fifth straight clean sheet in a narrow 1-0 win over Bay FC last weekend and are expected to maintain that defensive form against the Dash, who have only managed 14 goals in 21 matches.

Up front, Barbra Banda found the net again, bringing her season tally to 13 and matching the franchise record for most goals in a single season. Another goal would see her surpass Marta and claim the record outright.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Houston Dash team news

Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell tops the league in saves per game, averaging 4.7, standing out as one of the rare positives for a struggling side.

Campbell is currently tied for second in clean sheets with seven, trailing only Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, who leads the league with 12. Mexican forward Diana Ordonez should lead the line of attack for the visitors, with the support of Avery Patterson and Yuki Nagasato.

Houston Dash possible XI: Campbell; Harris, Tarciane, Nielsen; Alves, Schmidt, Puntigam, Alozie; Patterson, Nagasato; Ordonez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz, McKinney Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Kizer, Nagasato, Olivieri, Ordonez, Patterson, West

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/08/24 Houston Dash 1-1 Orlando Pride NWSL 16/10/23 Orlando Pride 0-0 Houston Dash NWSL 04/06/23 Houston Dash 2-0 Orlando Pride NWSL 09/07/22 Orlando Pride 1-0 Houston Dash NWSL 04/06/22 Houston Dash 5-0 Orlando Pride NWSL

