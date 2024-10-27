How to watch today's Orlando City vs Charlotte FC MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

Hoping to claim their first victory in the MLS Cup playoffs, Charlotte FC head to Inter & Co Stadium to face Orlando City in the first clash of their best-of-three series this Sunday.

Despite falling 2-1 to Atlanta United in the regular season finale, the Lions secured fourth place in the Eastern Conference, finishing with 52 points—just a single point ahead of the Crown. Charlotte FC had a strong finish, cruising to a 3-0 win over DC United on Decision Day.

Orlando City vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

In the match against Atlanta, David Brekalo remained on the bench for the Lions, sidelined by a thigh concern. Meanwhile, Mason Stajduhar remains unavailable following a severe collision earlier this year. Despite dealing with a previous lower leg injury, Dagur Dan Thorhallsson managed to log 80 minutes on the pitch.

Wilder Cartagena is set to return this weekend after serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation, which kept him out of their final regular-season game.

In their last clash with the Five Stripes, Martin Ojeda pulled one back to narrow the gap, while Pedro Gallese showcased his penalty-stopping prowess by denying Aleksey Miranchuk from the spot—his third successful save from 12 yards in the 2024 domestic season.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Martins; Torres, Ojeda, Lodeiro; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Otero Defenders: Santos, Brekalo, Jansson, Schlegel, Petrasso, Reid-Brown, Freeman, Williams Midfielders: Araujo, Martins, Torres, Lodeiro, Cartagena, Thorhallsson, Kocevski, Tsukada, Guske, Angulo, Loyola, Mercado Forwards: Enrique, Muriel, Ojeda, McGuire, Mohammed, Lynn

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte will be without Jahlane Forbes, who is nursing a sore hip, while Nikola Petkovic remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

Last Saturday, there were a couple of changes to their starting eleven, as Patrick Agyemang and Kerwin Vargas came in for Liel Abada and Karol Swiderski.

Despite picking up a hamstring injury earlier this season, Pep Biel played over 75 minutes against the Black and Red, netting the decisive goal. The other goals came from Agyemang and Abada, while Kristijan Kahlina made three key saves to secure a clean sheet.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Ream; Urso, Westwood, Bronico; Biel, Swiderski, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Urso, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 19/09/24 Orlando City SC 2-2 Charlotte FC MLS 20/06/24 Charlotte FC 2-2 Orlando City SC MLS 31/08/23 Charlotte FC 1-1 Orlando City SC MLS 10/05/23 Charlotte FC 1-0 Orlando City SC US Open Cup 19/03/23 Orlando City SC 1-2 Charlotte FC MLS

