How to watch today's Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Both aiming for a rebound after suffering losses in midweek European fixtures, Nice and Paris Saint-Germain are set to face off in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday night.

Les Aiglons endured a heavy defeat away to Lazio on Thursday, while Les Parisiens were also handed a setback, falling to Arsenal, one of the Premier League title contenders, on Tuesday. In domestic competition, PSG have been nearly flawless, securing victories in five of their six matches, with each win coming by a margin of at least two goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Allianz Riviera

The match will be played at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday, October 6, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nice team news

Nice will continue to be without winger Gaetan Laborde, as the 30-year-old is anticipated to be out until early November due to a fractured foot.

Les Aiglons are also missing full-back Melvin Bard, who participated in four Ligue 1 matches this season before suffering a thigh injury.

Nice possible XI: Bulka; Ndayishimiye, Bombito, Dante; Clauss, Rosario, Ndombele, Louchet; Guessand, Boga, Moukoko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bułka, Dupé, Boulhendi Defenders: Abdi, Dante, Abdelmonem, Bard, Mendy, Doumbouya, Ndayishimiye, Bombito, Clauss Midfielders: Rosario, Sanson, Ilie, Bouanani, Ndombele, Louchet, Boudaoui Forwards: Boga, Moffi, Diop, Moukoko, Laborde, Cho, Guessand, Orakpo

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG are navigating through challenges without Portugal international Goncalo Ramos, who is recuperating from an ankle injury and was seen as the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team.

Meanwhile, Lucas Hernandez is aiming for a comeback in the New Year after suffering a cruciate ligament injury during the Champions League semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund in May.

Additionally, Les Parisiens find themselves lacking options in central defense, as Presnel Kimpembe has yet to make an appearance in competitive play this season.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz; Muani, Barcola, Lee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/16/24 Nice 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 03/14/24 Paris Saint-Germain 3-3 Nice Coupe de France 09/16/23 Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Nice Ligue 1 04/09/23 Nice 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 10/02/22 Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Nice Ligue 1

