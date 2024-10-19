How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New York Red Bulls aim to secure a better spot in the MLS Cup playoffs as they take on the Columbus Crew in both teams' regular-season finale at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

As Decision Day approaches, the Red Bulls find themselves in seventh place in the Eastern Conference after suffering a 2-1 loss to Atlanta United. On the other hand, the Columbus Crew have secured the second spot, following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution last weekend.

While the hosts have clinched a place in the postseason once again, their recent form has been less than ideal, with just a single victory in their last 10 matches across all competitions. The visitors entered the 2024 season as the reigning MLS Cup champions, with every team gunning to dethrone them.

Despite the pressure, they've continued to perform at a top-tier level throughout the year. This marks the first time since the 2017 and 2018 MLS seasons that the Crew have reached the playoffs in back-to-back years.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew will be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Kyle Duncan is not expected to take the field for the Red Bulls on Saturday as he continues his recovery from knee surgery. Midfielder Wikelman Carmona is listed as doubtful due to a thigh issue, while forward Roald Mitchell may also miss another game because of a knee injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis will be unavailable for this clash after receiving a straight red card in the recent loss to Atlanta United. Forward Serge Ngoma scored a consolation goal for the Red Bulls in their last match, but it came in the 14th minute of stoppage time, making little impact on the final result.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Reyes, S. Nealis, Eile; Stroud, Donkor, Edelman, Forsberg, Tolkin; Vanzeir, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Eile, Reyes, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre, Tolkin Midfielders: Stroud, Morgan, Carmona, Carballo, Donkor, Edelman Forwards: Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall, Harper, Ngoma

Columbus Crew team news

With nothing on the line for Columbus, it's unlikely we'll see defender Steven Moreira, who was absent from their previous match due to an ankle injury. Midfielder Sean Zawadzki remains questionable with a rib injury, and while goalkeeper Evan Bush is back in training, he is still a doubt because of an arm problem.

Goalkeepers Patrick Schulte and Nicholas Hagen, along with defender Mohamed Farsi, midfielder Taha Habroune, and forward Cucho Hernandez, will all return from international duty. However, it's doubtful that Schulte or Hernandez will start in a match where the Crew have little to gain.

Defender DeJuan Jones scored the decisive goal in their win over New England, while midfielder Alexandru Matan notched a hat trick, and goalkeeper Abraham Romero secured a clean sheet.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Hagen; Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen; DeJuan Jones, Chambost, Nagbe, Yeboah; Matan, Ramirez; Rossi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero Defenders: Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/17/24 Columbus Crew 3-0 New York Red Bulls MLS 07/02/23 Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red Bulls MLS 03/19/23 New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus Crew MLS 10/02/22 Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red Bulls MLS 03/20/22 New York Red Bulls 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS

