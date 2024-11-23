How to watch today's New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New York Red Bulls will travel to Citi Field to clash with New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

For NYCFC, their battle against FC Cincinnati seemed endless, but in the end, the Pigeons held their composure in the penalty shootout, bolstered by remarkable goalkeeping performances. Despite missing three chances to seal the deal during the Game 3 shootout, they ultimately triumphed 6-5 after a 0-0 draw in regulation.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls delivered one of the most stunning playoff upsets in their history, eliminating the reigning MLS Cup champions in convincing fashion earlier this month. This victory marked their first time advancing past the opening round of the postseason since 2017, when they dismantled the Chicago Fire with a commanding 4-0 win.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Citi Field

The match will be played at Citi Field on Saturday, November 23, with kick-off at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

In the decisive Game 3 of their opening-round series against FC Cincinnati, New York City FC was once again without Malachi Jones, who has been sidelined for much of the season due to a lingering leg injury.

The Boys in Blue, however, will welcome back several key players for the semifinal. Alonso Martinez (Costa Rica), Tayvon Gray (Jamaica), Jovan Mijatovic (Serbia U-21), and Christian McFarlane (England U-18) were all away on international duty last week but are set to be available on Saturday.

Matt Freese delivered a stellar performance in goal for NYCFC in their last outing, denying all four shots he faced during regulation and coming up clutch with three saves during the penalty shootout. Mitja Ilenic ultimately sealed the victory, calmly converting the decisive penalty.

New York Red Bulls team news

As for the Red Bulls, they were without several players in their previous match. Serge Ngoma was listed as a substitute but did not take the field due to a minor groin strain, while Roald Mitchell and Kyle Duncan remained out with knee injuries.

A trio of Red Bulls stars were on international duty but are expected back for this clash. Carlos Coronel represented Paraguay, Julian Hall played for the USA Under-17s, and Emil Forsberg joined the Swedish national team.

In their most recent match, Dante Vanzeir and Emil Forsberg found the back of the net during regulation. Still, it was Carlos Coronel who shone brightest, stopping three consecutive penalties from Columbus, setting the stage for Daniel Edelman to slot home the decisive spot kick and secure their place in the next round.

