How to watch today's New York City FC vs Nashville SC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With their postseason aspirations on the line, Nashville SC heads to Red Bull Arena to face New York City FC on Sunday, in Major League Soccer action.

The hosts are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and are looking to secure their playoff spot with a victory. They have demonstrated solid home form this season, clinching nine wins out of 16 matches on their turf. Despite entering their Hudson River Derby against the New York Red Bulls late last month on a nine-match winless streak in domestic competitions, the Boys in Blue have turned things around, arriving for this match with two consecutive victories under their belts.

Conversely, the visitors find themselves in a precarious position sitting 13th on the table, facing daunting challenges to reach the playoffs. In the Music City, Nashville SC is on the verge of potentially missing the postseason for the first time since their inception into MLS in 2020.

Throughout much of the season, this squad has been in a constant battle to catch up, managing to secure only one win in their first nine regular-season outings.

New York City FC vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, on Sunday, October 6, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

After sustaining an injury in their win over the Red Bulls last weekend, Keaton Parks did not participate for NYCFC on Wednesday, and Malachi Jones is out with a broken tibia.

James Sands, Parks' usual partner in the holding midfield role, will also miss this match after picking up another yellow card in midweek action.

Alonso Martinez is in fine form, netting three goals in his last two appearances, contributing to the scoresheet alongside Mitja Ilenic and Santiago Rodriguez in their recent game against Cincinnati.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Haak, O'Toole; Wolf, Perea, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Moralez, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Romero, Rando, Freese Defenders: Hope-Gund, Tanasijevic, Martins, McFarlane, O'Toole, Gray, Ilenic, Baeira Midfielders: Sands, Perea, Rodriguez, Moralez, Carrizo, Shore, Parks, Haak Forwards: Mijatovic, Bakrar, Fernandez, Martinez, Wolf, Ojeda, Yanez

Nashville SC team news

The visitors will be without forward Tyler Boyd for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, and defender Lukas MacNaughton with an ankle injury.

Despite the midweek defeat, Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis reached a significant milestone, achieving his 150th regular-season appearance for the club.

Alex Muyl delivered an impressive performance with two goals against DC, marking a new personal best for him in a single season with four goals in this competition, while Hany Mukhtar added his seventh goal of the domestic campaign.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Shaffelburg, Leal, Godoy, Muyl; Mukhtar; Surridge.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco Defenders: Zimmerman, Moore, Maher, Lovitz, MacNaughton, Kallman, Washington, Gaines, Skinner Midfielders: Mukhtar, Shaffelburg, Boyd, Leal, Godoy, Perez, Yazbek, Yearwood, Davis, Anunga, Sejdic, Muyl, Jones Forwards: Surridge, Ajago, Bunbury, Pacius, Sipic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/23/24 Nashville SC 1-1 New York City FC MLS 04/16/23 New York City FC 2-1 Nashville SC MLS 02/26/23 Nashville SC 2-0 New York City FC MLS 10/03/21 New York City FC 0-0 Nashville SC MLS 04/09/21 Nashville SC 3-1 New York City FC MLS

