How to watch today's New England Revolution vs Nashville SC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between New England Revolution and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution will take on Nashville in the Leagues Cup at the Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. Mazatlan, the third team in the group, are currently at the top of the standings and these two teams will be hoping to close the gap to the top.

New England have managed to win their opening game of the tournament and will be confident of making it two wins in a row. Nashville, on the other hand, will be chasing their first win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

The match will be played at the Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Leagues Cup match between New England Revolution and Nashville will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

New England Revolution will be missing Tomas Chancalay and Nacho Gil due to knee injuries, while Dylan Borrero is sidelined with a hip problem that's kept him out since last month.

Noel Buck and Carles Gil are also unavailable for the hosts but Emmanuel Boateng is fit again.

Giacomo Vrioni will miss his fourth consecutive match due to an injury as well.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Ivacic; Bye, Kessler, Arreaga, Miller; Polster, Kaye; Bajraktarevic, Harkes, McNamara; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivačič, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Romney, Arreaga, Kessler, Lima, Bye, Jones, Miller, Suarez, Farrell Midfielders: Polster, Harkes, Bolma, Panayotou, McNamara, Spaulding, Bajraktarević Forwards: Wood, Boateng, Fry

Nashville SC team news

For Nashville, long-term absentees Randall Leal and Julian Gaines are still far from returning, while Lukas MacNaughton is making progress in his recovery.

Tyler Boyd is nursing a knee injury and will miss this game, as will Walker Zimmerman, who recently exited the Olympic Games with the United States.

Nashville predicted XI: Willis; Moore, Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; Yazbek, Godoy; Muyl, Mukhtar, Shaffelburg; Surridge

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino, Willis Defenders: Skinner, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, DeZart II, Sejdić, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/06/24 Nashville SC 1-2 New England Revolution MLS 15/10/23 Nashville SC 3-2 New England Revolution MLS 19/03/23 New England Revolution 1-0 Nashville SC MLS 10/02/23 New England Revolution 1-0 Nashville SC MLS Preseason 05/08/21 New England Revolution 0-0 Nashville SC MLS

