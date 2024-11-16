How to watch today's Netherlands vs Hungary Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Netherlands and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tied on five points in League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League, the Netherlands and Hungary are set for a decisive showdown on Saturday at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Dutch kicked off their campaign with an emphatic 5-2 triumph over Bosnia-Herzegovina, but that performance has not been a precursor to consistent success. They have gone winless in their last three Nations League outings yet still control their destiny heading into this pivotal November double-header.

Similarly, Hungary's fate hangs in the balance. Marco Rossi's side, currently third due to an inferior goal difference, face the same win-or-go-home scenario. The Magyars must claim victory to keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Netherlands vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Hungary will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Netherlands vs Hungary kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Hungary will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Saturday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

The Netherlands face significant defensive setbacks ahead of their crucial Nations League finale in November, with Micky van de Ven, Nathan Ake, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Ian Maatsen all unavailable for selection. However, Arsenal's Jurrien Timber is back in contention after missing last month's fixtures.

Further concerns arose over Barcelona's injury-prone midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was substituted at halftime during their La Liga defeat to Real Sociedad. Fortunately, it was a minor shin knock rather than a recurrence of his ankle issues, meaning he is expected to be fit to feature on Saturday. De Jong could partner the rejuvenated Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in a two-man central setup, but RB Leipzig's creative ace Xavi Simons is sidelined following ankle surgery.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Hato; De Jong, Gravenberch; Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo; Weghorst.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Olij, Flekken Defenders: Geertruida, Hato, van de Ven, De Vrij, Frimpong, de Ligt, Maatsen, Dumfries Midfielders: Simons, Gravenberch, Reijnders, Timber, Wieffer, Til, De Jong Forwards: Brobbey, Zirkzee, Gakpo, Kluivert, Malen, Weghorst

Hungary team news

As for Hungary, head coach Marco Rossi will be without his most seasoned defender, Attila Fiola, who is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards. This likely opens the door for Marton Dardai to slot into the visitors' back three.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai is set to make his 50th appearance for the national team. While he faces stiff competition for a starting place at Liverpool, Szoboszlai remains an irreplaceable figure for his country and is a certainty to occupy one of the advanced midfield roles. He’ll be joined in attack by Roland Sallai, who has also netted 14 international goals, while Barnabas Varga, Ferencvaros' prolific striker, is expected to spearhead the frontline.

Hungary possible XI: Dibusz; Dardai, Orban, Botka; Bolla, Nikitscher, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dibusz, Tóth, Szappanos Defenders: Szűcs, Balogh, Fiola, Orbán, Schön, Bolla, Botka, Kerkez Midfielders: Nikitscher, Nagy, Szoboszlai, Gera, Schäfer, Dárdai, Gazdag, Kata, Nagy Forwards: Ádám, Varga, Sallai, Csoboth

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 12/10/24 Hungary 1-0 Netherlands UEFA Nations League 12/10/13 Netherlands 8-1 Hungary World Championship Qual. UEFA 12/09/12 Hungary 1-4 Netherlands World Championship Qual. UEFA 30/03/11 Netherlands 5-3 Hungary EURO, Qualification 26/03/11 Hungary 0-4 Netherlands EURO, Qualification

Useful links