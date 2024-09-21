How to watch today's Necaxa vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As Necaxa gears up to face Club América at Estadio Victoria on Saturday, both sides are keen to snag vital points in the Liga MX standings.

Necaxa, currently languishing in the lower half of the table, are in dire need of a victory to enhance their hopes of entering playoff contention. In contrast, Club América, a true powerhouse of the league, seeks to continue their strong momentum and solidify their place near the summit of the standings.

The hosts come into this clash after a series of mixed results, their latest outing ending in a frustrating draw against Atlético San Luis. Meanwhile, Club América arrive brimming with confidence, having secured an impressive 3-1 win over León in their last match.

How to watch Necaxa vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Necaxa vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 09:00 pm ET/ 06:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Victoria

The match will be played at the Estadio Victoria on Saturday, September 21, with kick-off at 09:00 pm ET/ 06:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Necaxa have reported no significant injury concerns ahead of this match, which allows them to field a near full-strength squad. Coach José Luis Sánchez Sola will likely rely on his experienced players to guide the team through this challenging encounter.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Martínez González, Montes, Oliveros, Mayorga; Arce, Palavecino; Garnica, Paradela, Jurado; Cambindo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes Midfielders: Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr. Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal

CF America team news

As Club América prepares to face Necaxa at Estadio Victoria, they are looking to build on their recent momentum after a strong performance in the National Classic, where they triumphed over Atlas with a convincing three-goal display.

Under the guidance of coach Andre Jardine, America aims for their third consecutive victory in Liga MX, which would not only boost their position in the standings but also enhance their morale ahead of the upcoming Campeones Cup against Columbus Crew. However, the team faces challenges with injuries that could impact their lineup.

The bad news for the visitors is the injury to defender Israel Reyes, who has suffered a muscle tear and will be sidelined for this match. His absence adds to a list of injuries that have plagued the squad, preventing Jardine from fielding a fully fit team this season.

Despite these setbacks, the return of Alejandro Zendejas and the addition of new signing Víctor Dávila provide some optimism for the team's attacking options. Jardine is expected to utilize a formation that allows for creativity and width as they look to exploit Necaxa's defense.

Club América possible XI: Malagón; Álvarez, Araújo, Juárez, Calderón; dos Santos, Sánchez, Fidalgo; Dilrosun, Dávila, Martín

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/01/24 Club Necaxa 0-0 Club América Liga MX, Clausura 24/08/23 Club América 3-2 Club Necaxa Liga MX, Apertura 12/02/23 Club América 2-1 Club Necaxa Liga MX, Clausura 16/12/22 Club América 3-3 Club Necaxa Club Friendly Games 11/09/22 Club Necaxa 1-2 Club América Liga MX, Apertura

