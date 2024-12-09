How to watch today's Monza vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to snap lengthy winless streaks, Monza and Udinese face off at U-Power Stadium on Monday in Serie A action.

The Brianzoli's struggles have been evident this season, with their last victory dating back to October. Their woes were compounded by a midweek cup exit, while their visitors, the Little Zebras, are enduring a five-game league skid that has seen them slip further down the table.

Monza’s home campaign has been particularly grim, as they are still chasing their first league win at Stadio Brianteo. However, recent performances suggest a flicker of hope. Back-to-back 1-1 draws on the road against Torino and Como hint at a potential turnaround. Despite this, Alessandro Nesta's team has managed just one clean sheet in their last 15 matches, with eight of those encounters featuring goals at both ends.

This defensive vulnerability could play into Udinese’s hands, though their form has been equally dire. The visitors have suffered four defeats in their last five Serie A outings and have struggled to tighten up defensively. They've failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive away matches, with the last three ending with goals for both sides.

Monza vs Udinese kick-off time

The Serie A match between Monza and Udinese will be played at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT on Monday, December 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Monza's challenges show no signs of easing, as their squad's limited depth and an overreliance on underperforming attackers like Dany Mota and Daniel Maldini continue to hinder their progress.

Adding to their woes, several key players are unavailable. Experienced goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, along with midfield stalwarts Roberto Gagliardini and Matteo Pessina, remain sidelined, while Stefano Sensi is still working his way back to full fitness.

On the defensive end, Isaak Toure will miss out after receiving an early red card in last weekend's defeat against Genoa, leaving the team short-handed for their clash with Monza.

Udinese team news

Udinese are similarly grappling with absences, especially in their creative ranks. Martin Payero and Alexis Sanchez are unavailable, while Gerard Deulofeu remains a long-term absentee. These injuries add further strain to an already struggling squad.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

