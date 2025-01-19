How to watch today's Monterrey vs Puebla Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will look to return to winning ways when they host Puebla in an exciting Liga MX Femenil match on Monday night.

Rayadas defeated Tigres Femenil to win the Apertura 2024 championship, which, along with the Clausura 2024, closed a dream year for the albiazules last campaign. After winning the BBVA MX Femenil League championship twice in a row, Rayadas continue to seek more success this campaign, having started the season on a strong foot with six points picked up from available nine so far.

Puebla will aim to take advantage of any defensive weaknesses shown by Monterrey in their upcoming match. Unfortunately, they have had a rough start to the season, suffering defeats in all three of their opening games. This challenging beginning will put their ability to handle pressure to the test as they prepare for this away encounter.

Monterrey vs Puebla kick-off time

The Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and Puebla will be played at Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, January 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

The hosts comes into the game with strong momentum, having performed well at the start of the 2025 Clausura season. Their attacking prowess is highlighted by the fact that they have found the back of the net nine times across the opening three games, which includes a whopping 7-0 victory against Mazatlan on the opening day of the season. The team has been solid defensively as well, although they lost their last game 1-0 against Atletico San Luis.

Puebla team news

Puebla has had a tough start to the season, losing all three of their opening games. This poor form may affect their confidence going into the match. They're expected to field a strong lineup as they aim to stand the best chance to upset the odds.

