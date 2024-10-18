How to watch today's Monaco vs Lille Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 action resumes Friday night, with league frontrunners Monaco hosting Lille at the Stade Louis II.

The home side edged past defending champions Paris Saint-Germain to claim the top spot just before the international break, while Lille kept their momentum rolling after a thrilling European victory.

Monaco vs Lille kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Stade Louis II

The Ligue 1 match between Monaco and will be played at Stade Louis II in Monaco, France.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Friday, October 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monaco team news

Edan Diop remains unavailable for Monaco due to a leg fracture, joined in the medical room by Folarin Balogun, who suffered a shoulder dislocation in their last match, and Mohammed Salisu, following an injury during Ghana's recent game.

Vanderson and Takumi Minamino will likely be feeling the effects of extensive travel after representing South America and Asia, respectively, while young star Eliesse Ben Seghir featured in Morocco's squad for their match against the Central African Republic on Tuesday.

Skipper Denis Zakaria missed Switzerland’s games with Serbia and Denmark last week and remains a doubt, but Thilo Kehrer is fit despite being omitted from the Germany lineup.

Manager Adi Hutter has recently reverted to a 4-2-3-1 setup. With Eliesse Ben Seghir in impressive form after netting twice for Morocco over the break, he could get the starting spot over Aleksandr Golovin.

Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Singo, Mawissa Elebi, Kehrer, Caio Henrique; Magassa, Camara; Akliouche, Golovin, Ben Seghir; Embolo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Vanderson, Teze, Kehrer, Henrique, Mawissa, Singo, Ouattara, Salisu, Magassa Midfielders: Zakaria, Ben Seghir, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche, Camara, Diop Forwards: Balogun, Minamino, Ilenikhena, Embolo, Diatta

Lille team news

Lille winger Edon Zhegrova carried his strong form into the international break, helping Kosovo beat Lithuania by netting his seventh goal in just 13 appearances for club and country this season.

The visitors will be without the services of Benjamin Andre, who is suspended following a yellow card in their match against Toulouse. Meanwhile, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Ismaily, and Samuel Umtiti are still recovering from injuries.

Ethan Mbappe also faces an extended period out, expected to miss two to three months after sustaining an injury against Le Havre.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Tiago Santos, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Bakker; Angel Gomes, Andre Gomes, Bouaddi; Zhegrova, David

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Caillard Defenders: Mandi, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Meunier, Zedadka, Umtiti, Diakite, Bakker, Santos, Fernandes Midfielders: Bentaleb, Gomes, Cabella, Andre, Zhegrova, Gomes, Bouaddi Forwards: David, Sahraoui, Fernandez-Pardo, Bayo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/25/24 AS Monaco 1-1 Lille Ligue 1 10/29/23 Lille 2-0 AS Monaco Ligue 1 05/14/23 AS Monaco 0-0 Lille Ligue 1 10/24/22 Lille 4-3 AS Monaco Ligue 1 05/07/22 Lille 1-2 AS Monaco Ligue 1

