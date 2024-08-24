How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After a quarter-final exit from the Leagues Cup, the Seattle Sounders are set to resume their MLS campaign with a trip to Allianz Field to face Minnesota United on Friday night.
Minnesota United faced a disappointing end to their Leagues Cup run, failing to advance past the group stage. They finished third in Group F, securing only three points out of a possible six.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders had their Leagues Cup campaign cut short last Sunday, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC in the quarter-finals.
Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, August 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT
|Venue:
|Allianz Field
MLS match between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States.
It will kick off at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT on Saturday, August 24, in the United States (US).
How to watch Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Minnesota United team news
Minnesota United will be without veteran midfielder Wil Trapp, who is still recovering from an injury sustained against Portland Timbers on June 30. He is joined on the injury list by American defender DJ Taylor, who remains sidelined due to a leg injury from July.
Minnesota United possible XI: Smir; Jeong, Harvey, Duggan, Tapias, Padelford; Bran, Dotson, Rosales; Lod, Hlongwane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|St. Clair, Smir
|Defenders:
|Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Boxall, Duggan
|Midfielders:
|Rosales, Lod, Bran, Dotson, Clark, Harvey
|Forwards:
|Fragapane, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Weah, Adebayo-Smith
Seattle Sounders FC team news
For the Seattle Sounders, Albert Rusnak had a subdued performance against Los Angeles FC last Sunday. Despite this, the 30-year-old, who has contributed 17 goal involvements across all competitions this season, is a player to watch.
Rusnak is expected to be accompanied in midfield by Obed Vargas and Joao Paulo. Up front, Cristian Roldan, Rothrock, and 29-year-old striker Jordan Morris, who has netted nine league goals, should lead the attack.
In defense, Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, and Nouhou Tolo will likely form the back four, with captain Stefan Frei between the posts.
Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, Paulo, Rusnak; Roldan, Rothrock, Morris
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Frei, Thomas, Castro
|Defenders:
|Nathan, Nouhou, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins
|Midfielders:
|C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara
|Forwards:
|Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rodrigues, Teves
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27/07/24
|Seattle Sounders FC 2-0 Minnesota United
|Leagues Cup
|16/06/24
|Seattle Sounders FC 2-0 Minnesota United
|MLS
|28/08/23
|Minnesota United 1-1 Seattle Sounders FC
|MLS
|23/04/23
|Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 Minnesota United
|MLS
|16/05/22
|Seattle Sounders FC 3-1 Minnesota United
|MLS