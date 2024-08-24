How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a quarter-final exit from the Leagues Cup, the Seattle Sounders are set to resume their MLS campaign with a trip to Allianz Field to face Minnesota United on Friday night.

Minnesota United faced a disappointing end to their Leagues Cup run, failing to advance past the group stage. They finished third in Group F, securing only three points out of a possible six.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders had their Leagues Cup campaign cut short last Sunday, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC in the quarter-finals.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

MLS match between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States.

It will kick off at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT on Saturday, August 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United will be without veteran midfielder Wil Trapp, who is still recovering from an injury sustained against Portland Timbers on June 30. He is joined on the injury list by American defender DJ Taylor, who remains sidelined due to a leg injury from July.

Minnesota United possible XI: Smir; Jeong, Harvey, Duggan, Tapias, Padelford; Bran, Dotson, Rosales; Lod, Hlongwane

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Smir Defenders: Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Boxall, Duggan Midfielders: Rosales, Lod, Bran, Dotson, Clark, Harvey Forwards: Fragapane, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Weah, Adebayo-Smith

Seattle Sounders FC team news

For the Seattle Sounders, Albert Rusnak had a subdued performance against Los Angeles FC last Sunday. Despite this, the 30-year-old, who has contributed 17 goal involvements across all competitions this season, is a player to watch.

Rusnak is expected to be accompanied in midfield by Obed Vargas and Joao Paulo. Up front, Cristian Roldan, Rothrock, and 29-year-old striker Jordan Morris, who has netted nine league goals, should lead the attack.

In defense, Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, and Nouhou Tolo will likely form the back four, with captain Stefan Frei between the posts.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, Paulo, Rusnak; Roldan, Rothrock, Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Nathan, Nouhou, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins Midfielders: C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rodrigues, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/07/24 Seattle Sounders FC 2-0 Minnesota United Leagues Cup 16/06/24 Seattle Sounders FC 2-0 Minnesota United MLS 28/08/23 Minnesota United 1-1 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 23/04/23 Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 Minnesota United MLS 16/05/22 Seattle Sounders FC 3-1 Minnesota United MLS

