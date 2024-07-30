How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Necaxa Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Minnesota United and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United face Mexican outfit Necaxa in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage on Tuesday at Allianz Field.

Following a dismal 2-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders in Saturday's Group F opener, Eric Ramsay's troops will need a huge victory here to keep their knockout qualification hopes alive.

Over in Mexico, Necaxa continue to struggle in the Liga MX Apertura campaign as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate against Club Leon at the Estadio Leon.

They have now failed to win three of their opening four league games, losing twice and drawing once, with an impressive 4-1 win over Puebla at the Estadio Victoria on July 14 being the exception to the rule.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Minnesota United vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

The Leagues Cup match between Minnesota United and Necaxa will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on Tuesday, July 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Minnesota United vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Minnesota United and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United will have to make do without the services of 26-year-old midfielder Hassani Dotson, who is currently serving a suspension after being sent off with a straight red card in their match against Seattle on Saturday.

In addition to Dotson's absence, the Loons will also be without the experienced duo of 31-year-old midfielder Wil Trapp and defender DJ Taylor, both of whom remain sidelined due to ongoing injury issues.

However, there is a glimmer of good news for Minnesota, as 23-year-old Spanish defender Hugo Bacharach has returned from a lengthy spell on the injury list. After making his comeback against Seattle at the weekend, Bacharach could be in line for another appearance on Tuesday as the Loons look to bolster their defensive options.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Mesanvi, Harvey, Tapias, Bacharach, Rosales; Fragapane, Nyeman, Bran, Hlongwane; Oluwaseyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Smir Defenders: Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Boxall, Duggan Midfielders: Rosales, Lod, Bran, Dotson, Clark, Harvey Forwards: Fragapane, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Weah, Adebayo-Smith

Necaxa team news

Necaxa will be without 21-year-old forward Alek Alvarez, who remains sidelined due to a shoulder injury he sustained back in February.

Aside from Alvarez, the Mexican side heads into Tuesday's match in good shape, with no other injury or suspension issues. This gives head coach Eduardo Fentanes the advantage of having a relatively healthy squad at his disposal.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Oliveros, Montes, Alcantar, Gonzalez, Mayorga; Arce, Paradela, Palavecino; Monreal, Rosero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes Midfielders: Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr. Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links