How to watch today's Mexico vs New Zealand friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Mexico and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will take on New Zealand in an international friendly match at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday.

El Tri's last match ended in a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, leading to their exit from the Copa America group stage.

In the All Whites' last outing, they secured a 3-0 victory over Vanuatu in the Oceania Nations Cup in June.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US including Fubo. Refer the table for the full list of options.

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs New Zealand kick-off time

Date: September 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 9pm ET Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium

The match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Only one newcomer, Alex Padilla, has been included in Mexico's squad for the upcoming friendly. Veteran Guillermo Ochoa has been excluded.

Henry Martin is currently Liga MX’s top scorer in the Apertura with four goals, tied with Jose Raul Zuniga. They will be hoping to get some minutes under their belt.

Mexico predicted XI: Padilla; Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Pineda, Romo, Chavez; Lainez, Gimenez, Vega

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Rangel, Padilla Defenders: Gallardo, Montes, Vásquez, Reyes, Angulo, Araujo, Guzmán, Mozo Midfielders: Pineda, Rodríguez, Romo, Alvarado, Chávez, Lainez, Córdova, Lira, Flores, Ambríz Forwards: Martín, Vega, Giménez, Huerta, Quiñones, Martínez

New Zealand team news

For New Zealand, Kosta Barbarouses is set to earn his 61st cap, tying him with Ricki Herbert for fifth on the all-time list.

There are no injury concerns in the camp ahead of their friendly this weekend.

New Zealand predicted XI: Crocombe; Payne, Tuiloma, Smith, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; Garbett, Waine, Just; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crocombe, Sail, Paulsen Defenders: Smith, Tuiloma, Boxall, Payne, Cacace, Pijnaker, Surman, Wilkins Midfielders: Just, Garbett, Stamenić, Bell, Rufer, Old Forwards: Wood, Barbarouses, Waine, Rogerson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/06/17 Mexico 2 - 1 New Zealand Confederations Cup 09/10/16 New Zealand 1 - 2 Mexico Friendly 20/11/13 New Zealand 2 - 4 Mexico World Cup qualifier 14/11/13 Mexico 5 - 1 New Zealand World Cup qualifier 02/06/11 Mexico 3 - 0 New Zealand Friendly

Useful links