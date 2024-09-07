+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mexico v Ecuador - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport
Friendlies
GOAL

How to watch today's Mexico vs New Zealand friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FriendliesMexicoMexico vs New ZealandNew Zealand

How to watch the friendly match between Mexico and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will take on New Zealand in an international friendly match at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday.

El Tri's last match ended in a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, leading to their exit from the Copa America group stage.

In the All Whites' last outing, they secured a 3-0 victory over Vanuatu in the Oceania Nations Cup in June.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US including Fubo. Refer the table for the full list of options.

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs New Zealand kick-off time

Date:September 7, 2024
Kick-off time:9pm ET
Venue:Rose Bowl Stadium

The match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Only one newcomer, Alex Padilla, has been included in Mexico's squad for the upcoming friendly. Veteran Guillermo Ochoa has been excluded.

Henry Martin is currently Liga MX’s top scorer in the Apertura with four goals, tied with Jose Raul Zuniga. They will be hoping to get some minutes under their belt.

Mexico predicted XI: Padilla; Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Pineda, Romo, Chavez; Lainez, Gimenez, Vega

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagón, Rangel, Padilla
Defenders:Gallardo, Montes, Vásquez, Reyes, Angulo, Araujo, Guzmán, Mozo
Midfielders:Pineda, Rodríguez, Romo, Alvarado, Chávez, Lainez, Córdova, Lira, Flores, Ambríz
Forwards:Martín, Vega, Giménez, Huerta, Quiñones, Martínez

New Zealand team news

For New Zealand, Kosta Barbarouses is set to earn his 61st cap, tying him with Ricki Herbert for fifth on the all-time list.

There are no injury concerns in the camp ahead of their friendly this weekend.

New Zealand predicted XI: Crocombe; Payne, Tuiloma, Smith, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; Garbett, Waine, Just; Wood

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crocombe, Sail, Paulsen
Defenders:Smith, Tuiloma, Boxall, Payne, Cacace, Pijnaker, Surman, Wilkins
Midfielders:Just, Garbett, Stamenić, Bell, Rufer, Old
Forwards:Wood, Barbarouses, Waine, Rogerson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/06/17Mexico 2 - 1 New ZealandConfederations Cup
09/10/16New Zealand 1 - 2 MexicoFriendly
20/11/13New Zealand 2 - 4 MexicoWorld Cup qualifier
14/11/13Mexico 5 - 1 New ZealandWorld Cup qualifier
02/06/11Mexico 3 - 0 New ZealandFriendly

Useful links

