How to watch today's Mexico vs Honduras CONCACAF Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Mexico and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will take on Honduras in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Tuesday.

Luis Palma scored a brace to help Honduras stun Mexico to a 0-2 defeat in the first leg and it will take a stunning performance for Tuesday's hosts to get back into the contest. Honduras, who are unbeaten in three games, will be confident of putting up another strong display as well.

How to watch Mexico vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Univision, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Mexico vs Honduras kick-off time

CONCACAF Nations League - A Championship Playoff Estadio Nemesio Diez

The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 9.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mexico team news

Mexico made four adjustments to the lineup that secured a 2-0 friendly victory over the USA last month.

Guillermo Ochoa, Israel Reyes, Luis Chávez, and Julián Quiñones have stepped in for Luis Malagón, Johan Vásquez, Andrés Guardado, and Roberto Alvarado.

Honduras team news

Honduras introduced two changes for the first leg of this tie, bringing in Alexander López and Jorge Benguché to replace Kervin Arriaga and Anthony Lozano.

Substitute Luis Palma made an instant impact on Friday, scoring twice to bring his tally to three goals for Los Catrachos.

