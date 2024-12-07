How to watch today's Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ruben Amorim experienced his first setback as Manchester United manager earlier this week, as the team fell to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Red Devils will now aim to recover on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest, who also tasted defeat in Manchester recently.

United’s loss on Wednesday saw them struggle offensively, mustering just two shots on target after their dominant display against Everton. The result leaves the team in 11th place in the league standings, trailing the top five by four points.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have hit a rough patch, losing three of their last four matches. Their most recent outing was a humbling 3-0 loss to Manchester City. Despite the recent downturn, Forest sit sixth in the table, just four points adrift of the top four, and will aim to rediscover their rhythm at Old Trafford.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock and NBC.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Manchester United will have to manage without Luke Shaw, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a muscle injury and faces another frustrating stint on the sidelines. Moreover, Victor Lindelof is unavailable due to a groin issue.

The availability of Jonny Evans remains uncertain after he missed the clash against Arsenal because of an unspecified knock. However, manager Ruben Amorim will be bolstered by the return of Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo, both of whom are back in contention after serving one-match suspensions during midweek.

Leny Yoro could be handed his first competitive start in defense, while Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, and Joshua Zirkzee—the latter two netted braces in a 4-0 demolition of Everton last weekend—are vying for places in the starting lineup. With a congested schedule, Amorim has hinted at squad rotation. Rashford, Diallo, and Yoro, all of whom began the Arsenal game on the bench, could be pushing for starting roles this time.

Nottingham Forest team news

As for Forest, they have a nearly full-strength squad at their disposal. However, long-term absentees Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo remain sidelined.

Head coach Nuno Espírito Santo faces a tactical dilemma—whether to deploy a four-man backline or revert to the three-at-the-back system with wing-backs used in the second half against Manchester City midweek.

In midfield, Elliot Anderson is vying for a starting berth, potentially replacing either Ryan Yates or Nicolas Dominguez. In attack, former United winger Anthony Elanga could join forces with Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White, and either Callum Hudson-Odoi or Jota Silva to spearhead Forest's offensive efforts.

