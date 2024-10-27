How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

For the second year in a row, Los Angeles FC will face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs, with the opening match of the best-of-three series scheduled for Sunday at BMO Stadium.

In Wednesday's wild-card match, the Caps cruised past the Portland Timbers with a 5-0 thrashing to move on to this round. Meanwhile, the Black and Gold wrapped up their regular season campaign by defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1, clinching the top spot in the Western Conference.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:45 pm ET/ 6:45 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Sunday, October 27, 2024, with kick-off at 9:45 pm ET/ 6:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Los Angeles are dealing with several injuries: Jesus Murillo is sidelined with a knee issue, Lorenzo Dellavalle is out with a torn ACL, and David Martinez made a substitute appearance after recovering from a minor injury.

Head coach Steven Cherundolo made two adjustments to his lineup last weekend, bringing in Maxime Chanot and Denis Bouanga to replace Marlon and Martinez. Denis Bouanga delivered the equalizer against the Goonies, while Eduard Atuesta and Marlon also scored. Hugo Lloris made four crucial saves, concluding the regular season with 97 stops—the second-highest single-season total in club history.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Long, Chanot, Segura; Hollingshead, Tillman, O'Brien, Campos; Bogusz, Giroud, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa Defenders: Campos, Segura, Hollingshead, Chanot, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

In the midweek, Jeevan Badwal was unavailable for the Caps due to a knee problem, while Levonte Johnson saw action off the bench despite dealing with a minor injury.

In their wild-card clash against the Portland Timbers, only four players from the starting lineup that faced Real Salt Lake made the cut: Ranko Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon, Fafa Picault, and Brian White.

A hat trick from skipper Ryan Gauld proved more than enough to dispatch Portland, with additional goals from White and Stuart Armstrong. Meanwhile, Yohei Takaoka registered four saves, securing a clean sheet for the Caps.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Utvik, Vevelinovic, Blackmon; Laborda, Cubas, Armstrong, Adekugbe; Picault, White, Gauld

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Bendik, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Brown, Bovalina Midfielders: Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 14/10/24 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 31/07/24 Los Angeles FC 2 (2)-2 (4) Vancouver Whitecaps Leagues Cup 12/05/24 Los Angeles FC 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 06/11/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 29/10/23 Los Angeles FC 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS

