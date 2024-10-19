How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final clash in MLS 2024-25 season will feature LAFC hosting the San Jose Earthquakes in the regular-season finale for both clubs at BMO Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors have struggled lately, securing just one win in their last seven outings (1W-5L-1D). Their most recent match ended in a narrow 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on October 5 at PayPal Park.

Under the guidance of interim head coach Ian Russell, the Earthquakes will be aiming to play the role of spoiler in their final match of the 2024 regular season.

Securing the top spot in the conference might still be a long shot for LAFC as they approach the end of the regular season, but the 2023 MLS Cup runners-up are showing plenty of fight right up until the finish.

Saturday's clash is a must-win for LAFC if they hope to overtake the LA Galaxy for first place in the conference. They’ll also need their city rivals to slip up, along with a three-goal differential working in their favor.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes will be broadcast live on Apple TV.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The MLS match between Los Angeles and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on Saturday, October 19, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

In their recent victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps, LAFC had to manage without the services of Jesus Murillo, who was sidelined due to a knee injury, while Lorenzo Dellavalle remains out for the season after suffering a torn ACL.

A number of key players, including Cristian Olivera, Maxime Chanot, Omar Campos, and top scorer Denis Bouanga, are expected to return from international duty in time for this crucial fixture.

Mateusz Bogusz found the back of the net just 32 seconds into their last game, marking the second-fastest goal in the club's history, only behind Chicho Arango's strike in 2021, which came in at 20 seconds. The winning goal in that match was provided by Ilie Sanchez.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Duenas, Chanot, Long; Palencia, Tillman, Sanchez, O'Brien; Bogusz, Giroud, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente Forwards: Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

San Jose Earthquakes team news

For the visitors, several players are dealing with injuries and could be doubtful for this contest. Ousseni Bouda, Benji Kikanovic, Will Richmond, Michael Baldisimo, and Jamar Ricketts are all nursing lower-body issues.

JT Marcinkowski remains on the sidelines due to a torn ACL, while Preston Judd made his return in their last game after recovering from an upper-body injury sustained earlier this season.

During their previous visit to BMO Stadium in the 2024 Leagues Cup, Hernan Lopez scored the lone goal for the Earthquakes in a match that ended in a 4-1 defeat.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Daniel; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Costa; Yueill, Tsakiris; Espinoza, Lopez, Pellegrino; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls, Costa Midfielders: Morales, Gruezo, Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Mendoza, Baldisimo Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Kikanovic, Cowell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 08/14/24 Los Angeles FC 4-1 San Jose Earthquakes Leagues Cup 06/23/24 Los Angeles FC 6-2 San Jose Earthquakes MLS 05/05/24 San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 07/09/23 Los Angeles FC 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes MLS 05/21/23 Los Angeles FC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes MLS

