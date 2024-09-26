How to watch the MLB World Series 2024: Schedule, top contenders, streaming links & more

Here's all you need to know about how to watch this year's championship climax

The 2024 Major League Baseball season will reach its zenith this October when it stages the 2024 World Series, putting the championship on the line between the best of the American League and the National League.

Only two teams will be left standing in the best-of-seven encounter, and only one can call themselves the best when the dust finally settles on a pulsating encounter filled with home runs, third bases and more.

There's only a handful of ways to watch it all unfold, but picking through those choices to find the one that's right for you can be a strike-out headache.

Fear not, though; GOAL is here to help. We've brought together all the information you'll need to know about the 2024 MLB playoffs this year, including how to watch them, what TV channels will broadcast games, where you can stream them and when they'll take place.

When is the 2024 MLB World Series?

The 2024 MLB World Series is the championship-deciding matchup determining who will become the World Series Champion for the year. It consists of two teams, the American League champion and the National League champion, who have come through the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The 2024 MLB Playoffs will begin on Tuesday, October 1, but the 2024 MLB World Series will start on Friday, October 25. Depending on the results, it will run between Tuesday, October 29, and Saturday, November 2.

MLB Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Series - October 1 - 3

- October 1 - 3 Division Series - October 5 - 12

- October 5 - 12 League Championship Series - October 13-22

- October 13-22 World Series - October 25- November 2

How to watch the MLB World Series 2024

The 2024 MLB World Series will be shown on television in the United States by FOX, who will host coverage of the season-ending championship event once again.

The broadcaster has the exclusive rights to domestic coverage of the MLB World Series through 2028 and will provide additional Spanish-language coverage through their FOX Deportes channel.

How to stream the MLB World Series in the US

Additionally, you can stream the MLB World Series in the United States through Fubo, the best streaming service for catching MLB games this season.

Plans for Fubo start at $74.99/month; however, the Elite subscription package ($84.99/month) is the best option for baseball coverage as it includes ESPN, ESPN2, EPSN3, MLB Network, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, and ABC (local dependent) in its 235-channel lineup.

Fubo also offers sports add-ons like MLB TV ($24.99/month) and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($10.99/month) for maximum MLB coverage.

Other options to stream the MLB Playoffs in the United States include Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Who are the top MLB World Series contenders?

Several teams are among the contenders for this year's MLB World Series, but it looks as if it could be the Los Angeles Dodgers who are the team to beat.

With Shohei Ohtani - widely considered the greatest baseball player of the century - still hunting a first World Series crown, the Dodgers have been in terrific form this term.

But the Philadelphia Phillies have arguably been the form team this season, and they represent a major stumbling block in the National League.

In the American League, the New York Yankees look like they could go all the way, but they, too, have fellow AL East side the Baltimore Orioles breathing down their necks.

FAQs

Who won in the last World Series?

The Texas Rangers won the 2023 MLB World Series, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 4-1 series to take the crown.

Both teams were surprised in the playoffs, coming from Wild Card round slots to take their place in the showpiece event.

Which MLB teams haven't won a World Series?

Five teams have never won the MLB World Series: the San Diego Padres, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Colorado Rockies, and the Seattle Mariners.

Of the five, only the Mariners have failed to even reach the World Series.

Is the World Series always in October?

Traditionally, yes. The MLB World Series is usually held in October and has been so for generations before the modern-day game.

However, depending on the schedule, some games are now held in the first week of November.

Why is it called the World Series when only the US plays?

Since its inception, the World Series has been called such despite featuring no teams from outside North America. This was partly due to the sport being predominantly played in the United States, but it also came down to hyperbole to help sell it to the public.

Who has won the most World Series titles ever?

The New York Yankees are the runaway leaders in World Series titles, having won on 23 occasions. They have also played in 40 World Series, more than any other side, though they have not featured since 2009.