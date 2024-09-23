How to watch the MLB playoffs 2024: TV channels, streaming, dates, times & more

How you can tune into the MLB postseason action this year

The 2024 Major League Baseball season has served up another terrific campaign across most fronts, with no shortage of superb hits, smart pitches, and outstanding home runs across the American and National League.

Now, the sport has reached the business end of matters. Thirty sides must be cut to an even dozen, and from there, only two can make it to the World Series, the championship-deciding encounter that will close out the campaign in October or November.

There's no shortage of ways to catch the teams who make the cut in action, with every game set to be broadcast across the United States - but picking through the litany of choices to find where each match will be shown can be a strike-out headache.

Article continues below

Fear not, though. GOAL is here to help. We've gathered all the information you'll need about the 2024 MLB playoffs this year, including how to watch them, what TV channels will broadcast games, where you can stream them, and when they'll take place.

So, make your way to the diamond and prepare for a thrilling conclusion to another grand year of baseball action!

When do the MLB Playoffs start?

Getty images

The 2024 MLB playoffs are the postseason knockout tournament determining which team will be crowned World Series Champion for the year. They consist of a dozen teams, six from the American League and six from the National League.

This year, the 2024 MLB playoffs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 1 and end between Tuesday, October 29 and Saturday, November 2, depending on how many World Series games are required.

What is the MLB Playoffs 2024 schedule?

Getty

The MLB Playoffs are split into four rounds that shape the postseason campaign - the Wild Card Series, the Division Series, the League Championship Series and the World Series.

The Wild Card Series consists of matches played over a best-of-three format, while the Division Series consists of matches played over a best-of-five format. The League Championship and World Series are played to a maximum best-of-seven format.

Each playoff round lasts only as long as teams must play a result. For example, if one side secures the World Series with a whitewash, the round would conclude after the fourth game in late October rather than stretching into November.

MLB Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Series: October 1-3

October 1-3 Division Series: October 5-12

October 5-12 League Championship Series: October 13-22

October 13-22 World Series: October 24 - November 2

How can I watch the MLB playoffs on TV?

Getty images

The 2024 MLB Playoffs will be shown on television in the United States by FOX, FS1, TBS, TruTV, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and the MLB Network. A different broadcaster will host each round.

The Wild Card round will be shown by ESPN and ESPN2, with limited games broadcast across terrestrial partner ABC. The American League Division Series and League Championship Series will then be shown on TBS and TruTV. At the same time, FOX and FS1 will carry the National League Division Series and League Championship Series.

FOX will also be the home of the World Series across its network. Meanwhile, the MLB Network will carry Spanish-language coverage of the latter's games in the earlier rounds.

How to stream the MLB Playoffs in the US

Getty images

Fans who don't want to deal with multiple channels on broadcast television can stream the MLB Playoffs in the United States through Fubo, the best streaming service for catching MLB games this season.

Plans for Fubo start at $74.99/month; however, the Elite subscription package ($84.99/month) is the best option for baseball coverage as it includes ESPN, ESPN2, EPSN3, MLB Network, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, and ABC (local dependent) in its 235-channel lineup.

Fubo also offers sports add-ons like MLB TV ($24.99/month) and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($10.99/month) for maximum MLB coverage. Other options to stream the MLB Playoffs in the United States include Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

FAQs

Getty images

How do the playoffs work in MLB?

Teams are split on either side of the MLB Playoffs by their respective league and feature six on each side. The lowest-ranked division winner and three wild card teams enter the Wild Card round, where the third-ranked team plays sixth and fourth meets fifth.

The winner of the former tie then meets the second-ranked team in the Division round, while the first-ranked team meets the winner of the latter. The two winning sides then progress to the League Championship round before the respective winners from each league meet in the World Series.

How many teams will qualify for MLB playoffs?

Twelve teams will qualify for the World Series. All six Division winners are automatically included, as are the following three best-ranked teams from each league.

How many games are in each round of the MLB playoffs?

Each round of the MLB Playoffs features a different maximum number of games. The Wild Card Series matches are played over a best-of-three format, while the Division Series matches are played over a best-of-five format.

The League Championship and World Series are played to the maximum best-of-seven format.

How many wild card teams make the playoffs?

Six wild card teams make the MLB Playoffs in total, with three from each league. They will be the highest-ranked sides, irrespective of division.

When does the 2024 MLB World Series start?

The 2024 MLB World Series will begin on Friday, October 25.