How to watch today's Leon vs Portland Timbers Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Leon and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon will take on Portland Timbers in the Leagues Cup at Providence Park on Sunday.

Leon are winless in the ongoing Liga MX campaign and will be desperate to add a win to their bag. It will be difficult because Portland Timbers are no pushovers, and have won three out of their last five matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date: July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Leon vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including Apple TV and Fubo. Refer to the table above for the full list of streaming options.

Live updates of the game can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

León will be missing Iván Moreno and Federico Viñas for their Leagues Cup game against Portland due to injuries. They will be hoping the rest of the available squad can deliver the team's first win of the season.

Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Guerra, Barreiro, Bellon, Reyes; Frias; Alvarado, Ambriz, Guardado, Cabral; Cadiz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe Forwards: Cadiz, Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Mendoza

Portland Timbers team news

Portland were without David Ayala in their 3-2 defeat to the Los Angeles Galaxy last weekend. He will continue to be unavailable for selection.

Marvin Loria is still on the mend following knee surgery and he will miss the game as well.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Mosquera, Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo; Williamson, Chara; Moreno, Evander, Antony; Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, Bravo, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes Forwards: Mora, Moreno, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

