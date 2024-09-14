+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
Estadio Nou Camp
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Leon vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The excitement rolls on in round seven of Liga MX as Club Leon hosts Cruz Azul at the Estadio Leon this Saturday.

The two teams have had vastly different starts to the campaign, with Jorge Bava's side struggling in 16th place, having managed just two points from their first six games.

The hosts couldn't turn their fortunes around, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Club Tijuana at the Estadio Caliente in their last match before the international break. They have now endured eight straight games without a victory, with four draws and four losses to their name. This includes consecutive setbacks against Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup group stage.

On the other hand, the visitors delivered a stellar performance in their last outing, cruising to a 4-1 triumph over Club America at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Under the guidance of Martin Anselmi, they've racked up five wins and one draw from their six league fixtures, amassing 16 points to lead the Liga MX standings by two points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leon vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Leon and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial)DirecTV Stream, UnivisionTUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leon vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date:Saturday, September 14, 2024
Kick-off time:10:35 pm ET/ 7:35 pm PT
Venue:León Stadium

The Liga MX match between Leon and Cruz Azul will be played at León Stadium in León, Mexico. It will kick off at 10:35 pm ET/ 7:35 pm PT on Saturday, September 14, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Jhonder Cadiz leads the goal-scoring charts with three strikes, while Ivan Moreno has netted twice. José Alvarado and two other players have each scored once. In terms of assists, Salvador Reyes, Luciano Cabral, and Edgar Guerra are the top providers, each registering one assist.

Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Guerra, Stiven Barreiro, Bellón, Reyes; Alcívar, Guardado, Mendoza; Moreno, Alvarado, Cádiz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia
Defenders:Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez
Midfielders:Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe
Forwards:Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado

Cruz Azul team news

Angel Sepulveda and Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi lead the scoring charts with four goals apiece, closely followed by Georgios Giakoumakis with three. When it comes to setting up goals, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Rodríguez, and Georgios Giakoumakis are the top playmakers, each contributing two assists in the last ten matches.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi, Gutiérrez, Sánchez; Romo, Faravelli, Rodolfo Rotondi; Giakoumakis, Baltazar Sepulveda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez
Defenders:Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi
Midfielders:Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano
Forwards:Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
22/02/24Club León 2-2 Cruz AzulLiga MX, Clausura
29/10/23Cruz Azul 1-0 Club LeónLiga MX, Apertura
09/04/23Club León 0-0 Cruz AzulLiga MX, Clausura
09/10/22Cruz Azul 1-0 Club LeónLiga MX, Apertura
16/09/22Cruz Azul 2-1 Club LeónLiga MX, Apertura

Useful links

