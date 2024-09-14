How to watch today's Leon vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The excitement rolls on in round seven of Liga MX as Club Leon hosts Cruz Azul at the Estadio Leon this Saturday.

The two teams have had vastly different starts to the campaign, with Jorge Bava's side struggling in 16th place, having managed just two points from their first six games.

The hosts couldn't turn their fortunes around, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Club Tijuana at the Estadio Caliente in their last match before the international break. They have now endured eight straight games without a victory, with four draws and four losses to their name. This includes consecutive setbacks against Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup group stage.

On the other hand, the visitors delivered a stellar performance in their last outing, cruising to a 4-1 triumph over Club America at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Under the guidance of Martin Anselmi, they've racked up five wins and one draw from their six league fixtures, amassing 16 points to lead the Liga MX standings by two points.

How to watch Leon vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Leon and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Leon vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:35 pm ET/ 7:35 pm PT Venue: León Stadium

The Liga MX match between Leon and Cruz Azul will be played at León Stadium in León, Mexico. It will kick off at 10:35 pm ET/ 7:35 pm PT on Saturday, September 14, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Jhonder Cadiz leads the goal-scoring charts with three strikes, while Ivan Moreno has netted twice. José Alvarado and two other players have each scored once. In terms of assists, Salvador Reyes, Luciano Cabral, and Edgar Guerra are the top providers, each registering one assist.

Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Guerra, Stiven Barreiro, Bellón, Reyes; Alcívar, Guardado, Mendoza; Moreno, Alvarado, Cádiz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe Forwards: Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado

Cruz Azul team news

Angel Sepulveda and Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi lead the scoring charts with four goals apiece, closely followed by Georgios Giakoumakis with three. When it comes to setting up goals, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Rodríguez, and Georgios Giakoumakis are the top playmakers, each contributing two assists in the last ten matches.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi, Gutiérrez, Sánchez; Romo, Faravelli, Rodolfo Rotondi; Giakoumakis, Baltazar Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/02/24 Club León 2-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 29/10/23 Cruz Azul 1-0 Club León Liga MX, Apertura 09/04/23 Club León 0-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 09/10/22 Cruz Azul 1-0 Club León Liga MX, Apertura 16/09/22 Cruz Azul 2-1 Club León Liga MX, Apertura

