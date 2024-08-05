How to watch today's Leon vs Colorado Rapids Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Leon and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon will face Colorado Rapids in their second group game of the Leagues Cup at DSG Park on Monday.

Portland Thorns, the only other team in the group, have defeated both Leon and Colorado to climb to the top of the standings with six points. Both these teams will be hoping to bounce back from their defeats with a win in this game in order to keep their chances alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: August 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: DSG Park

The match will be played at the DSG Park on Monday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Leon vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Jhonder Cadiz has been in impressive form for Leon, with four-goal contributions in his last three games.

Recent summer signing Stiven Mendoza remains the only unavailable player for the game as he recovers from a muscle injury.

Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Barreiro, Bellon, Reyes; Ambriz, Guerra, Medina, Macias, Hernandez; Cadiz, Alvarado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe Forwards: Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado

Colorado Rapids team news

Daniel Chacon is sidelined with a knee injury and has yet to play for the Colorado Rapids since his return from Alajuelense.

Adam Beaudry and Djordje Mihailovic are away on international duty, making them unavailable for this match.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Vines, Maxso, Bombito, Rosenberry; Larraz, Ronan; Lewis, Bassett, Fernandez; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Vines, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Bombito Midfielders: Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi, Cabral

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first-ever meeting between Leon and Colorado Rapids.

