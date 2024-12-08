How to watch today's Leicester vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City will look to maintain their flawless run under Ruud van Nistelrooy as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

The Foxes have been firing on all cylinders in attack, netting 19 goals this season—more than any side in the bottom half apart from Brentford and Wolves. Five of those strikes have come in their last three outings, and they've only been held scoreless once, during their trip to Old Trafford. Jamie Vardy has proven age is just a number, leading the team with five goals, including a lightning-quick opener just two minutes into Van Nistelrooy's managerial debut.

Brighton, meanwhile, aim to bounce back from a setback at Fulham, a result that leaves them winless in their last two matches. Despite this dip, the Seagulls remain fifth in the table, though their cushion over 12th-placed Newcastle is just three points. On the flip side, they are also three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, underscoring how crucial every point is at this stage of the season.

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo, and USA Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leicester vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Brighton will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT on Sunday, December 8, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Leicester will be without the services of Facundo Buonanotte, who is ineligible to face his parent club. This forces Van Nistelrooy to tweak his attack despite his side’s impressive three-goal haul earlier this week. With Bilal El Khannous capable of slotting into a central role, Stephy Mavididi and Jordan Ayew are likely to compete for a starting spot on the left flank.

Wout Faes, dropped after an uninterrupted 13-month stretch in the lineup, is expected to remain on the bench, with Conor Coady and Jannik Vestergaard continuing their partnership in central defense. Injury concerns persist for the Foxes, as Harry Winks works his way back from a hamstring issue. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Abdul Fatawu (knee) are sidelined until March and August 2025, respectively.

Brighton team news

Brighton also have their share of absences, with Jack Hinshelwood (knee) and Ferdi Kadioglu (muscle) limiting their depth at full-back. Additionally, James Milner (hamstring), Adam Webster (hamstring), and Solly March (knee) remain unavailable, leaving manager Marcel Hürzeler with minimal room for changes.

In goal, Jason Steele may fancy his chances of reclaiming the starting spot after Bart Verbruggen's misstep at Craven Cottage, though the Dutch keeper is expected to retain his place between the posts.

