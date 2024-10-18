How to watch today's Leeds United vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated by only three points near the top of the Championship standings, Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United and Sheffield United are set for a long-awaited clash at Elland Road on Friday, marking their first meeting in over three years.

Upon returning from the season's second international break, the visitors are positioned second in England's second division, trailing the league leaders solely on goal difference, even after beginning the season with a two-point deduction. Meanwhile, their hosts have slipped to fifth place after playing out back-to-back draws leading up to the break.

How to watch Leeds vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leeds vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield United will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off in the US at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Returning to action after the international break, Leeds United will be without the services of two key midfielders, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, on Friday due to lingering injuries. This opens the door for recent signings Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka to partner up in midfield for their first start together in the Championship.

Out wide, Daniel James and Manor Solomon are expected to be back in contention after recovering from their respective injuries, though they face stiff competition to re-enter Daniel Farke's preferred 4-2-3-1 setup. Meanwhile, Mateo Joseph will also push for a starting role after Joel Piroe led the line and scored in their recent 2-2 draw with Sunderland, with support from Largie Ramazani, Brenden Aaronson, and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, Aaronson, Ramazani; Piroe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober Midfielders: Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Sheffield United team news

On the other side, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is likely to line up a familiar starting XI that won 2-0 over Luton Town before the international break. Gustavo Hamer, who has already netted four Championship goals this season, is expected to reclaim his place on the left flank, joining Callum O'Hare and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in supporting lone striker Kieffer Moore. Oliver Arblaster has also rejoined the squad after overcoming an injury, partnering Vinicius Souza in a solid midfield for the Luton game.

Despite a quick turnaround after his appearance for Australia against Japan on Tuesday, Harry Souttar is expected to start once again in central defense alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic. They'll line up in front of goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who has conceded just one goal in his seven outings since his summer move from Plymouth Argyle.

Sheffield United possible XI: Cooper; Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Souttar, Burrows; Arblaster, Souza; Rak-Sakyi, O'Hare, Hamer; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Grbic, A. Davies, Faxon Defenders: Gilchrist, McCallum, Souttar, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Sachdev Midfielders: Arblaster, Hamer, O'Hare, Souza, T. Davies, Coulibaly, Brooks, Peck Forwards: Brewster, Moore, Rak-Sakyi, Marsh, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/03/21 Leeds United 2-1 Sheffield United Premier League 09/27/20 Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United Premier League 03/16/19 Leeds United 0-1 Sheffield United Championship 12/01/18 Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United Championship 02/10/18 Sheffield United 2-1 Leeds United Championship

