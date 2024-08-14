How to watch today's Leeds United vs Middlesbrough Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Leeds and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds will take on Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the Elland Road on Wednesday.

Brendan Aaronson struck an injury-time equalizer as Leeds started their Championship campaign with a 3-3 draw with Portsmouth. They will be looking for a win here and following a second-round exit last season, Leeds will be hoping for more from this Cup competition this season.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to replicate their dream run from last season. They reached the semi-finals before losing to Chelsea and exiting the competition.

Leeds vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Date: August 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Leeds vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds may overhaul their Championship lineup from the weekend, potentially resting key players like Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.

Joe Rothwell could be in line for his first full start for Leeds as they hope to pick up their first win of the new season.

Leeds United possible XI: Darlow; Bogle, Wober, Struijk, Byram; Rothwell, Crew, James, Aaronson, Piroe; Bamford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Wober Midfielders: Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Joseph, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough's right-back, Luke Ayling, could have the chance to face his former club at Elland Road. It will be interesting to see if the experienced defender will start the game.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of their first-round Carabao Cup clash against Leeds.

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Glover; Ayling, Clarke, Van den Berg, Engel; Howson, Barlaser, Burgzorg, Morris, Azaz; Coburn.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dieng, Glover, Brynn Defenders: Smith, van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Ayling, Dijksteel, Bangura, Lenihan, Engel, McCormick Midfielders: Barlaser, Hackney, McGree, Jones, Howson, Hamilton, Morris, Azaz, McCabe Forwards: Latte Lath, Burgzorg, Gilbert, Coburn, Forss, Finch

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/04/24 Middlesbrough 3 - 4 Leeds United Championship 02/12/23 Leeds United 3 - 2 Middlesbrough Championship 27/02/20 Middlesbrough 0 - 1 Leeds United Championship 30/11/19 Leeds United 4 - 0 Middlesbrough Championship 09/02/19 Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Leeds United Championship

