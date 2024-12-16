How to watch today's Lazio vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Embroiled in a captivating Serie A title race, Lazio and Inter Milan are set to clash on Monday at the Stadio Olimpico in a highly anticipated showdown.

Defending champions Inter Milan are striving to extend their unbeaten streak in the league to 10 matches, while Lazio have recently showcased their quality across multiple competitions.

Just days after ousting Inter from the Coppa Italia in Rome, Marco Baroni's side stunned the former league leaders with a gritty 1-0 win at Stadio Maradona, propelling themselves to within three points of the summit.

Lazio's stellar away performances have not only kept them at the top of Serie A but have also virtually secured them a spot in the Europa League's last 16. However, it’s at home where the Biancocelesti have truly dominated, dropping just two points at the Stadio Olimpico this season. A win on Monday would take their tally to 34 points from 16 matches, underscoring their imperious form on home soil.

That said, Lazio have struggled against Inter in recent years, securing only two victories in their last eight league encounters. The Nerazzurri have often had the upper hand since luring Lazio's former boss away from the capital.

Inzaghi’s focus will be on maintaining Inter's momentum as they aim to defend their title. Since clinching their 20th Scudetto last season, the Nerazzurri have suffered just two defeats in 20 matches, keeping them firmly in the mix for another league crown.

Lazio vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Lazio and Inter will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am ET on Monday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Lazio will be without long-term absentee Alessio Romagnoli and their top scorer Taty Castellanos, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. However, there’s positive news as Luca Pellegrini and Patric are fit to feature after recovering from minor injuries sustained in Amsterdam.

Inter team news

On the Inter side, defensive duo Francesco Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard remain unavailable. As a result, former Lazio standout Stefan de Vrij will partner with Yann Bisseck and Alessandro Bastoni in defense. Meanwhile, midfield stalwarts Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested against Leverkusen.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

