How to watch today's Larne vs Shamrock Rovers Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Larne and Shamrock Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League Of Ireland Premier Division giants Shamrock Rovers head to NIFL Premiership outfit Larne in the Conference League on Thursday at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Shamrock Rovers enter the clash on the back of two consecutive wins, both with clean sheets, while Larne are struggling, having recorded two losses and a draw in their last three outings.

In their Champions League opener, Larne offered little resistance, falling 3-0 to Molde. However, with home-field advantage, they may show a bit more fight in this encounter, though an away win for Shamrock Rovers still seems the likeliest outcome.

The Hoops are unbeaten in three road games and have displayed strong form away from home in the Premier Division, collecting 25 points from 17 matches—the second-best away record in the league.

On the other hand, Larne have been inconsistent on home soil, securing two wins, two defeats, and a draw recently. Their usual home advantage will be diminished, though, as the game will take place at Windsor Park rather than their regular venue, Inver Park.

How to watch Larne vs Shamrock Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Conference League match between Larne and Shamrock Rovers will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and will be available to stream online live through ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Larne vs Shamrock Rovers kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT Venue: Windsor Park

The UEFA Conference League match between Larne and Shamrock Rovers will be played at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Team news & squads

Larne team news

Conor McKendry is ruled out for Larne due to suspension following his late red card against Molde, which could open the door for Benji Magee to earn a starting spot.

The versatile forward will be eager to seize his chance in the starting XI, having come off the bench to score the equaliser against Crusaders. If Magee is selected, Paul O'Neill is likely to make way.

In defense, Cian Bolger is another option to replace Shaun Want in the heart of the backline. Meanwhile, Aaron Donnelly, who missed the last match due to an ankle issue, will continue to undergo evaluation ahead of the game.

Larne possible XI: Ferguson; Cosgrove, Want, Todd, Ives; Graham, Thomson, Gallagher, Magee; Ryan, O'Neill

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ferguson, Graham, Besant Defenders: Nolan, Seary, Bolger, Cosgrove, Todd, Donnelly, Want, McKervey Midfielders: McEneff, Marsh, McKendry, Millar, Thomson, Magee, Ives, Sloan, Gallagher, Graham, Randall, Hughes Forwards: Ryan, O'Neill, Lusty, Ajala

Shamrock Rovers team news

Stephen Bradley employed a cautious 3-5-1-1 formation against APOEL, a strategy that helped Shamrock Rovers secure only their third point across their last three European campaigns.

However, when they face Larne, the team is expected to revert to their usual 3-4-2-1 setup. In front of German goalkeeper Leon Pohls, the back three will consist of captain Robert Lopes, Daniel Cleary, and Lee Grace.

Providing width will be the creative wing-backs Dylan Watts and Joshua Honohan, while the central midfield is set to be anchored by the tenacious Darragh Nugent alongside Danny Mândroiu.

In the attacking midfield slots, a likely combination of Neil Farrugia and Sean Kavanagh (or possibly Richie Towell) will be tasked with providing support to the lone striker, John Kenny, who is on loan from Celtic.

Shamrock Rovers possible XI: Pohls; Lopes, Cleary, Grace; Watts, Nugent, Mandroiu, Honohan; Kavanagh, Farrugia; McNulty

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pohls, Steacy, Noonan Defenders: O'Sullivan, Solanke, Honohan, Cleary, Roche, Hoare, Grace Midfielders: Lopes, Byrne, Poom, Mandroiu, Burns, Watts, Towell, Noonan, McEneff, Clarke, Farrugia, Nugent, Kavanagh, O'Neill, Reddy Forwards: Kenny, Burke, Gaffney, Greene, McNulty, Kovaleskis, Dillion, Britton

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

