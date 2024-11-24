How to watch today's Lanus vs Defensa y Justicia Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Lanus and Defensa y Justicia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defensa y Justicia will aim to extend their four-match unbeaten streak in the Argentine Primera Division when they visit Estadio Ciudad de Lanus to take on 20th-placed Lanus.

The visitors have also struggled this season, particularly at the back. Their defense has leaked 31 goals in 23 matches, making it the second-worst in the league. However, their attack has shown slightly more promise compared to Lanús, with 24 goals scored. Sitting on 26 points, Defensa y Justicia are currently 24th in the table, just two points adrift of Lanus.

Lanus, occupying 20th with 28 points from 23 games, have delivered middling performances on both ends of the pitch. They've managed only 22 goals this campaign—less than one per game—while allowing 28 goals at the other end.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lanus vs Defensa y Justicia kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Lanus and Defensa y Justicia will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Lanus in Remedios de Escalada, Argentina.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Sunday, November 24, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Lanus team news

Lanús’ top scorer, Marcelino Moreno, has struck twice, with Ezequiel Muñoz, Eduardo Salvio, and Walter Bou each scoring once. Moreno also leads the way in assists for Lanús, having provided two.

Lanús boss Ricardo Zielinski will be missing several key players for this clash due to injuries. Leandro Díaz and Walter Bou are sidelined with muscle soreness, Raúl Loaiza is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear, Nery Domínguez is nursing an adductor issue, Ramiro Carrera has a muscle strain, and Nicolás Morgantini remains unavailable due to an Achilles tendon rupture.

It's expected that Lanús, nicknamed Granate, will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Likely starters include Nahuel Losada in goal, with Leonardo Jara, Carlos Izquierdoz, Ezequiel Muñoz, and Juan José Cáceres in defense. The midfield could feature Gonzalo Pérez and Felipe Peña Biafore, while Eduardo Salvio, Marcelino Moreno, and Lautaro Acosta support Jonatan Torres as the lone striker.

Defensa y Justicia team news

For Defensa, Juan Miritello and Abiel Osorio lead the scoring charts with three goals apiece, while Matías Ramírez follows with two. In terms of assists over the past 10 games, Miritello, Aaron Molinas, and Alexis Soto have each contributed two.

For Defensa y Justicia, head coach Pablo de Muner is also grappling with a shortened squad. Nicolás Palavecino is out with a knee problem, while Gastón Togni continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Halcón may mirror their opponents with a 4-2-3-1 setup. Enrique Bologna is likely to start between the sticks, supported by a backline of Tobías Rubio, Santi Ramos Mingo, Emanuel Aguilera, and Alexis Soto. Benjamín Schamine and Kevin Gutiérrez could anchor the midfield, with César Pérez, Aaron Molinas, and Rodrigo Bogarín forming the attacking trio behind striker Abiel Osorio.

