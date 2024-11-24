How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United are chasing their first conference finals appearance since 2020 as they look to extend their unlikely MLS Cup playoff run this Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Both teams dominated their initial playoff rounds, with the Galaxy cruising past the Colorado Rapids 4-1 earlier this month, while the Loons showcased their resilience by advancing through back-to-back penalty shootout triumphs over Real Salt Lake.

The Loons aim to keep their unexpected MLS Cup playoff run alive against one of the league's most dynamic offenses. The Galaxy, boasting a formidable attack that netted 69 goals during the regular season, carried that firepower into the postseason, dismantling their first-round opponents with a dominant 9-1 aggregate victory over the Burgundy Boys.

On the other hand, Minnesota pulled off the biggest shock of the Western Conference playoffs, advancing past the opening round for the first time in four years.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Apple TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Dignity Health Sports Park

The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Minnesota United will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT on Sunday, November 24, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The Galaxy are likely to remain without Martin Caceres, who continues to recover from the Achilles injury he sustained earlier in 2024. Meanwhile, Riqui Puig has been the linchpin for Los Angeles, bagging two goals in each of their first-round encounters. Additional goals in their second match came from Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec, showcasing the depth of their attacking options.

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota also faces a notable absence, with Matus Kmet sidelined due to a lingering thigh injury. In their last outing, Joseph Rosales found the back of the net, while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair once again proved his mettle in a penalty shootout, making two crucial saves. The decisive spot-kick was converted by Jeong Sang-bin, sealing the Loons’ progression.

This encounter pits the Galaxy's high-octane attack against Minnesota’s resilience and knack for defying the odds, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

