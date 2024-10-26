How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The opening matchup in the Western Conference of the MLS Cup playoffs will see the Los Angeles Galaxy take on the Colorado Rapids in the first game of their best-of-three series this Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

On Decision Day, the Galaxy suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Houston Dynamo, finishing second in the Western standings. Meanwhile, the Rapids ended their season in seventh place after a 3-2 loss to Austin FC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Apple TV and FS1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

It will kick off at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT on Saturday, October 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

In their last regular-season encounter, the Galaxy were without veteran defender Martin Caceres, who is dealing with an Achilles injury. However, they welcomed back midfielder Mark Delgado, who returned from suspension. Head coach Greg Vanney made three crucial adjustments to his starting lineup against Houston.

Julian Aude stepped in at left-back for John Nelson, while Marco Reus and Edwin Cerrillo replaced Delgado and Gaston Brugman, respectively. Additionally, Riqui Puig has been linked with a potential move back to Spain, with Villarreal CF reportedly interested in him.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Garces, Yoshida, Aude; Reus, Cerrillo, Puig; Pec Joveljic, Paintsil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil

Colorado Rapids team news

On the other hand, the Colorado Rapids faced their own hurdles, missing several key players due to injuries. Darren Yapi and first-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen were unavailable, along with Cole Bassett, who was sidelined with a sore quad. Former Galaxy winger Kevin Cabral also remained doubtful due to an elbow injury.

In their match against Austin, the Rapids featured three newcomers in their starting lineup, with Adam Beaudry filling in for Steffen and Reggie Cannon and Omir Fernandez replacing Sam Vines and Calvin Harris.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Vines; Larraz, Ronan; Fernandez, Mihailovic, Lewis; Navarro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Cannon, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Travis Midfielders: Mihailovic, Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick, Chacon Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Harris, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/10/24 Colorado Rapids 1-3 LA Galaxy MLS 18/07/24 LA Galaxy 3-2 Colorado Rapids MLS 25/06/23 Colorado Rapids 0-0 LA Galaxy MLS 07/05/23 LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids MLS 18/09/22 LA Galaxy 4-1 Colorado Rapids MLS

Useful links