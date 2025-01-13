How to watch today's Konyaspor vs Fenerbahce Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Konyaspor and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides eager to steady their respective campaigns will lock horns on Sunday as Konyaspor welcome Fenerbahce to the Torku Arena.

Konyaspor received a much-needed boost last Thursday, eking out a 1-0 victory over lower-tier Corum in the Turkish Cup, thanks to a late winner from Blaz Kramer.

However, their struggles in the Turkish Super Lig persist, with the Anatolian Eagles failing to secure a win in their last three outings, picking up just two points in that stretch.

Despite their league woes, Konyaspor can draw confidence from their solid form at home. Not only have they remained unbeaten in their last three encounters with Fenerbahce at the Torku Arena—winning twice and drawing once—but they are also yet to taste defeat on home turf in the league this season. Spanning back to the previous campaign, the team has recorded four victories and four draws in their last eight competitive home fixtures.

How to watch Konyaspor vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Super Lig match between Konyaspor and Fenerbahce will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS.

Konyaspor vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu

The Super Lig match between Konyaspor and Fenerbahce will be played at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu Stadium in Konya, Türkiye.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT on Monday, January 13, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Konyaspor team news

The hosts will have to make do without the suspended Adil Demirbag, sidelined due to yellow card accumulation, opening the door for Ugurcan Yazgili to step in. Meanwhile, Marko Jevtovic is also unavailable, with Danijel Aleksic expected to slot into the midfield.

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce are grappling with their own setbacks. Sofyan Amrabat is ruled out after hitting the yellow card limit, while Ismail Yuksek is sidelined through injury, likely handing Sebastian Szymanski a starting role in midfield.

The visitors’ defensive concerns continue, with long-term absentee Rodrigo Becao still recovering from a ligament injury. In addition, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and defender Oguz Aydin remain unavailable, meaning Irfan Egribayat will guard the posts for the third consecutive league match.

