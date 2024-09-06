How to watch today's Kazakhstan vs Norway Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Kazakhstan and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kazakhstan will kick off their League B campaign in the UEFA Nations League as they host Norway in Almaty on Friday.

The visitors, beginning a new tournament cycle, are hoping the Nations League can offer a pathway to finally break their 25-year drought from qualifying for a major tournament.

The hosts are set to play their opening match in League B, having earned promotion from League C last year by winning four of their six group matches. Following his impressive performances for Astana in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs, Ramazan Karimov will be relied upon to deliver the goals for Kazakhstan.

On the other hand, the visitors have only managed one victory in their last five away games. However, they'll be encouraged by having a full squad to select from, with both Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth fit and ready for this match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kazakhstan vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Kazakhstan and Norway will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ViX and FS2.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kazakhstan vs Norway kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Almaty Central Stadium

The match will be played at the Almaty Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Friday, September 6, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Kazakhstan team news

Out of the host's 26-player squad, only five are based outside the country, with two playing in nearby Russia. Many of the squad members have been integral to their recent success.

One such player based abroad is Abat Aimbetov, who will be aiming to extend his impressive scoring streak. He netted three goals in the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers and the previous Nations League edition.

Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov is expected to be a key figure. However, he has yet to make an appearance for Besiktas this season due to a recent recovery from a summer-long injury.

Kazakhstan possible XI: Shatskiy; Kairov, Bystrov, Marochkin, Alip, Vorogovskiy; Chesnokov, Kuat, Zaynutdinov, Orazov; Aimbetov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Shatskiy, Shayzada, Zarutskiy, Ustimenko, Pokatilov, Anarbekov Defenders: Zaynutdinov, Alip, Vorogovskiy, Bystrov, Marochkin, Kasym, Maliy, Beysebekov, Kairov, Gabyshev, Erlanov, Asrankulov, Tanzharikov, Kusyapov, Arsankulov, Baltabekov Midfielders: Orazov, Samorodov, Tagybergen, Islamkhan, Chesnokov, Astanov, Zuev, Kuat, Tapalov, Valiullin, Kenesov, Abiken Forwards: Aimbetov, Skvortsov, Omirtayev, Karimov, Zhaksylykov

Norway team news

Martin Ødegaard is poised to lead the Norwegian team as captain and offer support to the unstoppable Erling Haaland, who has scored 31 goals in just 33 appearances for his country and bagged seven Premier League goals in just three games this season, including consecutive hat-tricks for Manchester City.

Haaland is expected to be partnered up in attack with Sorloth, who has been flying under the radar despite his impressive 23 La Liga goals for Villarreal last season, which earned him a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Coach Ståle Solbakken has had to deal with late injuries to Kristoffer Ajer, Fredrik Sjovold, and Osame Sahraoui, who join Oscar Bobb—who suffered a serious injury just before the season—on the sidelines.

Norway possible starting lineup: Nyland; Ryerson, Hanche-Olsen, Ostigard, Pedersen; Odegaard, Berge, Thorsby; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland, Selvik, Dyngeland Defenders: Ryerson, Østigård, Ajer, Pedersen, Bjørkan, Daland, Hanche-Olsen, Wolfe, Sjøvold, Gundersen, Langås Midfielders: Ødegaard, Bobb, Berge, Elyounoussi, Berg, Thorstvedt, Vetlesen, Thorsby, Dønnum, Myhre Forwards: Haaland, Sørloth, Nusa, Schjelderup, Larsen, Botheim, Egeli

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links