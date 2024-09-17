How to watch today's Juventus vs PSV Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus are set to make their Champions League return on Tuesday night, hosting PSV Eindhoven at the Allianz Stadium.

After missing out on European football’s elite competition last season, following a seventh-place finish in Serie A two years ago, the Old Lady earned their way back to the top tier with a strong top-three finish last term.

Now under new management, Thiago Motta has taken over the reins from Max Allegri and made a steady start, guiding Juventus to two wins and two draws in their opening four league games. With domestic matters off to a solid beginning, the focus now shifts to Europe, where the two-time champions will be aiming to hit the ground running with a home victory.

Meanwhile, Peter Bosz's PSV Eindhoven side have been in red-hot form. After clinching their first Eredivisie title since 2018 thrillingly last season, they've opened their title defence with five consecutive wins.

PSV will be looking to build on last year’s Champions League campaign, where they reached the knockout stages for the first time in nearly a decade before bowing out to eventual finalists Borussia Dortmund. Both teams will be eager to stamp their authority early in the group stage, setting up a thrilling clash between two historic clubs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven will be shown live in the US on Paramount+ and ViX. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on Tuesday, September 17, in the United States (US).

Juventus team news

After taking a cautious approach with his new recruits before the international break, Thiago Motta finally gave starts to Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez, Pierre Kalulu, and Douglas Luiz over the weekend. Khephren Thuram also made his long-awaited return from injury with a substitute appearance.

Timothy Weah made his comeback after dealing with a thigh issue, but Francisco Conceicao remains doubtful for Tuesday’s clash as he continues to struggle with a calf injury.

Motta has been full of surprises, frequently calling up young talents like Nicolo Savona and Samuel Mbangula to the squad. Despite his tactical tweaks, the leading man up front is no mystery. Yet, Dusan Vlahovic has been off the mark, failing to score in three of his four appearances this season.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal; Locatelli, Fagioli; Cambiaso, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Vlahovic, Yildiz, Gonzalez, Milik, Weah, Mbangula

PSV Eindhoven team news

PSV's star striker Luuk de Jong marked his return from injury in style on Saturday, opening the scoring against NEC with a composed penalty. Midfielder Guus Til has also been in fine form, finding the net in each of Rood-witten's last three outings.

However, their dynamic winger Hirving Lozano, once a standout at Napoli, has been out since picking up a knock in a friendly against Genk earlier this month and is likely to miss the trip to Turin.

Ismael Saibari made his season debut on Saturday, so he could feature again, but Noa Lang was missing, along with Rick Karsdorp (fitness), Sergino Dest, and Armando Obispo (both nursing knee injuries).

PSV Eindhoven possible XI: Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Til, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Tillman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benítez, Drommel, Schiks Defenders: Dest, Nagalo, Karsdorp, Júnior, Boscagli, Flamingo, Obispo, Oppegård Midfielders: Saibari, Veerman, Tillman, Til, Schouten, Driouech, Babadi, Ledezma, Land Forwards: Lozano, De Jong, Bakayoko, Lang, Pepi

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links